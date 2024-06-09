Top stories: Counting House open soon; new Fall River superintendent; board member resigns

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to raise money to help 39-year-old Fall River resident Josh Peters after he was seriously burned saving the life of his mother at their home at 126 Brown Street in the South End. Peters and his mother lost everything in the fire and the fundraiser is to help them to cover medical expenses, lost wages, housing and other necessities.

The Fall River Day of Portugal festivities are this weekend.

Fall River's Juneteenth Celebration was yesterday, and there are more events happening this month.

Convicted former Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar self-surrendered to the Bureau of Prisons on Wednesday and was assigned to the Federal Correctional Institution Elkton in Ohio to serve a 33-month sentence for assaulting a man in custody and lying on police reports about the incident.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Unique new Fall River restaurant a nod to Prohibition era and city's industrial past

A new restaurant is about to debut in Fall River.

The Counting House, 405 Pleasant St., is set to open its doors this month.

Owners Tina Soscia and Brian Corey described the restaurant and lounge as "a nod to Prohibition," inviting guests to enjoy their drinks and tapas-style dishes in a setting that's a nod to the city's past.

The Counting House, 405 Pleasant St., Fall River, seen here on May 3, 2024.

Get a look at the historic space the restaurant will be in, and see what's on the menu.

'So much Fall River history in there': Unique new Fall River restaurant a nod to Prohibition era and city's industrial past

Fall River picks new school superintendent, board member quits

Fall River has a new superintendent of schools — and one fewer School Committee member, after a volatile discussion and vote led to a board member immediately resigning.

The committee chose Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer Tracy Curley to lead the Fall River school district in a 5-1 vote. The vote followed a combative debate session that saw multiple board members raise their voices at each other, trading accusations of favoritism and disregard for procedure.

Fall River Assistant Superintendent Tracy Curley appears before the Fall River School Committee on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

School Committee: Fall River picks new school superintendent, but a board member quits in volatile meeting

A seventh vote would have come from School Committee member Sara O. Rodrigues, who expressed "tremendous concern" over the majority's choice, and left the stage before the vote. Rodrigues said she would "not be a part of a discussion like this," and resigned, effective immediately.

Former School Committee member Sara Rodrigues is seen in a 2021 file photo.

In an interview Thursday, Rodrigues said she feels “secure in my decision.”

'Not how we make change': Rodrigues doesn't regret quitting school board after infighting

Outdoor dining in southeastern MA: Restaurants with patios, waterfront views, beer garden

Summertime and outdoor dining just go together, like peanut butter and jelly.

The warm weather just invites us outside to enjoy some al fresco dining.

Greater Fall River residents certainly have their pick of outdoor dining options.

Pier 52

Here's a list of just some of the outdoor dining spaces around Greater Fall River, including waterfront views and a beer garden.

Outdoor dining in southeastern MA: Restaurants with patios, waterfront views, beer garden

SOPH, new clothing shop, offers inclusive fashion, alterations in Westport

Everyone's welcome at SOPH, the new Westport boutique at 875 State Rd.

Founded by Fall River resident Sophia Teves, SOPH offers inclusive sizing as well as alterations, in Teves' mission to create "an equal shopping opportunity."

“I hope everyone knows that you are welcome at SOPH — all shapes, sizes, colors, etc.,” Teves said. “Fashion should be fun, and finding your style should be a fun experience."

Sophia Teves is the founder of SOPH, 875 State Rd., Westport.

SOPH sells clothing, accessories, and novelty items; learn more, here.

The right fit: SOPH, new clothing shop, offers inclusive fashion, alterations in Westport

How do you get tickets to Fall River's water taxi and trolley? Everything you need to know

Interested in taking a ride on Fall River's new trolley? Or setting sail on the new water taxi?

Mayor Paul Coogan shows off the improved interior of the city's new trolley.

The water taxi is a service by Borden Light Marina and takes visitors along the waterfront. The trolley is city-owned service, bought with American Rescue Plan Act funds, with stops across at scenic sights across town.

The Fall River water taxi was officially launched in the Taunton River on Friday, May 23, 2024.

Here's what you need to know about how to hop on, how much they cost, and how you can get tickets.

Getting around town: How do you get tickets to Fall River's water taxi and trolley? Everything you need to know

