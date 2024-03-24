Top stories: New Bedford's highest paid employees was the most read story of the week

As we head into the week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

Whaling City Junior/Senior High School, New Bedford Public Schools' alternative high school, will be lowering the credit requirement students will need to graduate. Starting next school year the current credit requirement of 24 credits will be reduced to 20. The new lower credit requirement, Principal John Tweedie said, was designed so that more students at that stage of their academic careers can see "the light at the end of the tunnel."

When it’s operational, about 80 workers at the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal will head out to wind farms on board service operation vessels on a rotating basis to complete required maintenance for two to three weeks at a time. It’s not time yet, but New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal President Andrew Saunders looks forward to the day the company’s focus will be on the operations and maintenance phase of offshore wind. The four stages are pre-construction, construction, operations and maintenance, and turbine decommissioning.

New Bedford City Hall

Forty-one of New Bedford's 50 highest-paid employees in 2023 were police officers, with seven firefighters and two School Dept. employees rounding out the list. The list was compiled for the 2023 calendar year and covers all compensation, including overtime, detail pay, base salary, and comp pay.

Police are investigating a reported fight that occurred early morning on Sunday, March 17 at the Top Shelf Bar and Grille at 1825 Acushnet Ave.

Police said they were unable to take photos of blood spatters outside the Top Shelf because employees had washed them away, which will be reported to the city Licensing Board.

Two individuals were treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the matter remains under investigation.

Employees allegedly washed away blood: Fight at New Bedford bar under investigation

Phil and Celeste Paleologos with Tiny Tavares at New Bedford Day.

For 20 years, the second Tuesday in March has brought together current and former New Bedford residents in Florida at the Shell Factory for New Bedford Day.

To snowbirds, or New Bedfordites who have made the permanent move to the Sunshine State, New Bedford Day is a day of gathering and reminiscing.

On a gorgeous 84-degree day with well over 500 people in attendance, this year’s event included a live band, aerial photographs of New Bedford from Sue Richard, and a childhood favorite — Silmo Syrup.

A treat from back home: Did you know there's a New Bedford Day in Florida?

Grant O’Connor, of West Hartford, Conn., seen here making his way up Rockdale Avenue, won the 2024 New Bedford Half Marathon with a time of 1:04:43.

Running the 13.1-mile race of his life, Grant O'Connor handily won the 45th New Bedford Half-Marathon, in a time of 1:04:43.0, 61 seconds ahead of second place.

“I'm going to give today probably a 10 out of 10,” said the 26-year-old resident of West Hartford, Conn.

In the female competition, Anna Oeser, 24, of Brookline, also dominated. Her winning time of 1:13:40 gave her a 1:32 margin of victory.

The race had almost 2,100 entrants and was part of this year's United States Track and Field Grand Prix.

New Bedford Half Marathon: Thousands of runners hit the streets. Here's who won.

Wareham celebrate its 86-71 victory over Bourne to win back-to-back State Championships.

Eight years ago, Steve Faniel saw something special in a bunch of Wareham fourth graders playing Cape Cod Travel basketball.

He told them at the time that if they stuck together and came to Wareham High, they had the potential to do something remarkable.

He was right.

With an 86-71 victory over second-seeded Bourne in the MIAA Div. 4 state final at the Tsongas Center on Sunday, March 17, the No. 1 Vikings completed their mission of winning back-to-back state titles and the third in school history.

'Storybook ending': Wareham boys basketball completes state-title repeat

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top story of the week was highest paid New Bedford employees