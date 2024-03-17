Top seniors from Springfield's Hillcrest High School honored, share future plans

Each year, Springfield Public Schools honors the 10 graduating seniors at each high school who have the highest grade point average.

They will be celebrated during the annual Recognition of Scholastic Excellence, or ROSE, banquet. The News-Leader is highlighting the honorees from each high school this week through Sunday.

This year, due to ties in GPA, SPS will be spotlighting 57 students in the Class of 2024. Here are the honorees for Hillcrest:

Emily Reigh Clotfelter

Emily Reigh Clotfelter, daughter of Geoffrey Clotfelter and Amy Clotfelter, plans to attend Saint Louis University to seek a degree in occupational sciences and pursue a career as a pediatric occupational therapist. Emily’s high school activities include magazine editor-in-chief, student body vice president, National Honor Society, HTV Media Program, Bay II, and A+ Tutoring.

Shelby Ann Epperly

Shelby Ann Epperly, daughter of Kelley Epperly and Jennifer Epperly, plans to attend the University of Arkansas to seek a degree in animal science with equine systems concentration to pursue a career as a veterinarian. Shelby’s high school activities include HTV Media Program, A+ Tutoring, varsity softball, varsity track, and archery.

Parker William Hoel

Parker William Hoel, son of Doug Hoel and Roxi Hoel,plans to attend Evangel University and Missouri University of Science and Technology to seek a degree in architectural engineering. Parker’s high school activities include cross country, track, orchestra, Scholar Bowl, National Honor Society, choir, jazz band, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Book Club.

Caylee Allison Jasper

Caylee Allison Jasper, daughter of Ron Jasper and Shajuana Jasper, plans to attend Oklahoma State University to seek a degree in microbiology and pursue a career in genetic research. Caylee’s high school activities include Future Business Leaders of America, madrigal, orchestra, softball, HTV Media Program, and National Honor Society.

Kyler Evan Charles Lock

Kyler Evan Charles Lock, son of Dustin Lock and Nichole Porter, plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology to seek a degree in computer science and pursue a career as a software developer. Kyler’s high school activities include archery, track and field, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Ambassador, A+ Program, and National Honor Society.

Lauren Elizabeth Melton

Lauren Elizabeth Melton, daughter of Jeremy Melton and Meggin Melton, plans to attend Southeastern University to seek a degree in finance and pursue a career as a financial advisor. Lauren’s high school activities include student body president, yearbook editor-in-chief, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society – president, magazine, cabinet, A+ Tutoring, cheerleading, madrigal choir, Hillcrest High School Student Ambassador, Hillcrest Patriotic Club, and Future Business Leaders of America.

Natalie Claire Percival

Natalie Claire Percival, daughter of Mark Percival and Kelly Percival, plans to attend Southwest Baptist University to seek a degree in art education and pursue a career as an art teacher or illustrator. Natalie’s high school activities include volleyball, cabinet, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, soccer, choir, painting, A+ Tutoring, Hillcrest Patriotic Club, and Hillcrest High School Student Ambassador.

Abigail Skye Phillips

Abigail Skye Phillips, daughter of Justin Phillips and Katie Phillips, plans to attend Truman State University to seek a degree in psychology and pursue a career as a clinical psychologist. Abigail’s high school activities include HTV Media Program, National Honor Society, Bay II Podcast, cabinet – student body secretary, and A+ Program.

Holten Davis Pyle

Holten Davis Pyle, son of Jason Pyle and Therese Pyle, plans to attend Vanderbilt University to seek a degree in political science and criminal justice and pursue a career in criminal law. Holten’s high school activities include HTV Media Program, cabinet, A+ Program, National Honor Society, baseball, Hillcrest Patriotic Club – president, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, choir, and basketball.

Luke Duane Sutherland

Luke Duane Sutherland, son of Joel Sutherland and Dr. Cynthia Sutherland, plans to attend the University of Missouri- Columbia or the University of Missouri – Kansas City to seek a degree in pre-med and pursue a career as a physician. Luke’s high school activities include Health Occupations Students of America – president, basketball, golf, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, choir, Hillcrest Patriotic Club, and student body elections commissioner.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: District honors top graduating seniors at Springfield's Hillcrest High