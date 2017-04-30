Top Scientific Photos Include SpaceX And Chernobyl

Photo: Quora

This question originally appeared on Quora.

1. Rupert’s Drop

This is indestructible glass piece. Popularly known as Rupert’s drop named after the Prince Rupert of the Rhine who brought them to England in 1660. It's almost unbreakable and can survive a bullet.

To destroy it you have to just break its tail from the end and it will explode into fine glass dust. Like this:

Photo: Quora

This drop led to the invention of shatterproof glasses that we see today.

Photo: Quora

2. A giant bar-magnet on an array of compasses

You can clearly see the magnetic field lines running from north to south pole.

Photo: Quora

3. Optical 5X Dual Zoom(Developed by Oppo)

Its optical zoom not digital zoom. Digital zoom is crappy. Using the concept of periscopes this technology will make your camera zoom far better. And it will remove the camera bump we often see in smartphones. Unveiled this at the Mobile World Congress (2017).

