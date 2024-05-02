These are the top ranked Peoria-area high schools, according to new report

High schools in Dunlap, Washington and Metamora were ranked as the top high schools in the Peoria area, according to US News & World Report.

The yearly list of the nation's top high schools has Dunlap High School ranked as the best in the Peoria metropolitan area, also coming in among the top 50 schools in the state at 49th on the list.

Dunlap received a score of 93.67, with 38% of students receiving at least one advanced placement exam during their time at the school along a 61% proficiency score in math, 56% proficiency score in reading and 81% proficiency score in science. The graduation rate came in at 94%, with the subject proficiency ranking well above the rest of the state.

More: 'Midwestern charm': Why Peoria has been ranked among 100 best places to live in U.S.

Washington Community High School came in second in the area and 77th in Illinois, reaching a score of 88.89, with Metamora High School coming in third in the area and 83rd in the state with a 86.69 score. Out of the top three, Metamora had the highest graduation rate at 95%, although both it and Washington had lower rankings in AP exams and subject proficiency.

Rounding out the top five in the area were El Paso-Gridley High School and Morton High School, each with graduation rates above 90%.

Richwoods High School was the only Peoria Public Schools institution in the top 10 in the area, coming in 6th, with 43% of students taking at least one AP exam.

What are the top high schools in Illinois?

The Chicago area dominated the statewide list, with the top five all being in the city proper and the top 17 all hailing from that metropolitan area.

Payton College Prep was ranked tops in Illinois, with Northside College Prep, Whitney Young Magnet, Jones College Prep and Lane Tech all rounding out the top five. In the suburbs, Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire came in 6th, with Vernon Hills High School ranking 8th and New Trier Township High School in Winnetka rounding out the top 10.

More: When does McClugage Bridge open? The latest on the massive IDOT project

University High School in Normal was the highest-ranked downstate school on the list, coming in 18th in Illinois and ranking in the top 10 in the state for college readiness. It and Dunlap are the only two downstate high schools to rank in the top 50 for Illinois.

In other areas of the state, Glenwood High School in Chatham was the highest-ranked in the Springfield area, with the Rockford area's highest-ranked school being Hononegah High School in Rockton, coming in 59th in the state with a score of 92.24.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Here are the top high schools in the Peoria area