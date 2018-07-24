These are the top-ranked cruise destinations of 2018: Cruise Critic

Alaska's Glacier Bay has emerged the top-rated cruise destination of 2018 in the latest Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards.

Thanks to its dramatic glacier and wildlife viewing, Glacier Bay -- a world biosphere reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site -- emerged the most popular cruise destination of 2018.

The results are based on reviews published from June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018. Cruise Critic claims to be the world's largest online cruise community, with 350,000 cruise reviews covering 500 cruise ships and 300 ports.

Another big winner this year is Havana, Cuba, which took the title of best cruise destination in the Western Caribbean and Riviera Maya region for the first time.

American cruisers have only been able to sail into the country as of 2016 when travel restriction were relaxed. Today, a total of 17 cruise lines drop anchor by Cuba.

And the most popular ocean liner brand is Celebrity Cruises, which emerged the top-ranked brand for sailings in nine of the 18 regions including Asia, Alaska, Australia and New Zealand and all three Caribbean regions.

Here are some of the winners:

Top-Rated Port in Alaska: Glacier Bay

Top-Rated Port in Asia: Singapore

Top-Rated Port in Australia & New Zealand: Sydney

Top-Rated Port in the Baltic & Scandinavia: St. Petersburg

Top-Rated Port in the Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas & Bermuda: King's Wharf

Top-Rated Port in the Southern Caribbean: Curacao

Top-Rated Port in the Western Caribbean & Riviera Maya: Havana

Top-Rated Port in the British Isles & Western Europe: Edinburgh

Top-Rated Port in the Eastern Mediterranean: Dubrovnik

Top-Rated European River Port: Arles

Top-Rated Port in the Western Mediterranean: Villefranche

Top-Rated Port in South America & Antarctica: Buenos Aires

Top-Rated Port in the South Pacific: Mystery Island

Top-Rated Port in the U.S. & Canada: Quebec City