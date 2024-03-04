Top Putin Aide Unveils Fantasy Map of New Russian Borders

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev delivered a sweeping speech Monday claiming “Ukraine is definitely Russia” and spouting anti-Ukraine rhetoric aimed at erasing the country from the map.

“Our geostrategic space has been indivisible since the time of the ancient Russian state,” the former Russian president said, presenting a map showing the vast majority of Ukraine’s territory gobbled up by Russia. “This concept must disappear forever. Ukraine is definitely Russia.”

Medvedev’s map shows the borders of other countries, including Poland and Romania, changed as well.

The speech echoes previous comments from Medvedev, who has repeatedly said he doesn’t think Ukraine should exist, accusing it of being simply a “misconception” following the dissolution of the Soviet Union and an unnecessary part of the world.

Russia will not stop its war until Ukraine surrenders, he said in the speech, adding that peace talks with Kyiv were off the table.

“Historic parts of the country need to come home. All our adversaries need to understand once and for all a simple fact: that the territories on both banks of the Dnipro River [which bisects Ukraine] are an integral part of Russia's strategic and historical borders.”

The aggressive speech comes weeks after Medvedev threatened to use nuclear weapons against the United States and other western allies, and just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons if NATO countries contribute troops to help defend Ukraine. The remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested allies could deploy forces to Ukraine.

“They must understand that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory,” Putin said. “All this really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization. Don’t they get that?”

The bellicose rhetoric coincides with a Russian information operation aimed at diluting Western support to Ukraine and hasten a Russian victory, according to Germany’s defense minister. Russian state media reported on leaked audio allegedly showing German officers discussing support for Ukraine and the possible provision of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Kyiv.

Leaked Audio Proves Germany Plans to Attack Russian Territory, Kremlin Claims

“It is a hybrid attack aimed at disinformation. It is about division. It is about undermining our resolve,” the defense minister, Boris Pistorius, said.

Over two years into the war, Ukraine is still heavily dependent on Western support to maintain its defense against Russia. But delays on Capitol Hill in approving more military aid are hampering Ukraine’s defenses, according to Kyiv.

In its first major loss since losing Bakhmut last year, Ukraine withdrew from Avdiivka in February, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky citing a gap in artillery and long range weapons supplies and urging western allies to step up support.

“Our actions are limited only by ... our strength,” Zelensky said. “Dear friends, unfortunately keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficit of weapons, particularly in deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war.”

Just over the weekend, Zelensky again blamed delays from allies in supplying air defenses for the deaths of 12 people in an attack in Odesa early this month.

“Delaying the supply of weapons to Ukraine, missile defense systems to protect our people, leads, unfortunately, to such losses,” Zelensky said. “When lives are lost, and partners are simply playing internal political games or disputes that limit our defense, it’s impossible to understand. It’s unacceptable.”

