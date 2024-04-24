These are the top public high schools in NKY, according to U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report just released its ranking of the top public high schools in the country.

The outlet used graduation results and test scores, among other metrics, to determine its top schools of 2024. See the best high schools in Northern Kentucky and how well they ranked in the state below.

Best Northern Kentucky public high schools

Here are the best public high schools in Northern Kentucky, according to their place on the U.S. News & World Report's ranking of top Kentucky schools. The Enquirer looked at high schools in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties that ranked within the top 50 in the state.

Highlands High School (No. 3 in the state). Beechwood High School (No. 5 in the state). Ludlow High School (No. 18 in the state). Campbell County High School (No. 20 in the state). Larry A. Ryle High School (No. 28 in the state). Randall K. Cooper High School (No. 43 in the state).

Highlands High School, Northern Kentucky's top high school, ranked No. 263 nationally.

