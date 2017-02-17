Stores have already begun doling out circulars and hanging Presidents Day sale signs. Following a generations-old tradition, retailers are launching come-but-once-a-year deals on apparel, home goods, appliances, mattresses and more. Here are the top Presidents Day sales for 2017.

Apparel:

Macy's

Dates: Feb. 15 -- Feb. 20

Kicking off on Wednesday, the Macy's Presidents Day sale will span five days and feature 30 percent to 75 percent off storewide. Macy's has released its Presidents Day ad, which promises more than 40 pages of deals. Highlights from the sale include:

-- 25 percent -- 30 percent off denim. -- 40 percent -- 50 percent off sportswear.

-- 25 percent -- 40 percent off separates and accessories.

-- 20 percent off watches.

-- 35 percent -- 55 percent off fine jewelry.

-- 25 percent off North Face products.

-- Free shipping on orders over $50.

Eddie Bauer

Dates: Feb. 14 -- Feb. 21

Eddie Bauer is slashing prices storewide by 40 percent. In addition to a site-wide discount, the apparel retailer is offering 50 percent off clearance and free shipping on orders over $99.

L.L. Bean

Dates: Feb. 15 -- Feb. 21

L.L. Bean is offering 25 percent off on orders of $100 or more. The sale extends to hundreds of new items and includes free shipping.

Lord & Taylor

Dates: Feb. 15 -- Feb. 20

Lord & Taylor is holding a sale on both clearance and new styles. The Presidents Day sale will feature these deals:

-- 20 percent off any order. -- Up to 40 percent off new spring styles.

-- 20 percent off clearance items.

-- Over 40 percent off women's spring coats.

-- Up to 60 percent off men's coats.

-- Up to 25 percent off handbags.

Carter's

Dates: Feb. 13 -- Feb. 21

Carter's is rolling out site-wide savings and doorbuster deals. Details of the sale include:

-- 50 percent off site-wide. -- Doorbuster deals starting at $5.

-- An extra 25 percent off clearance.

-- An extra 25 percent off with promo code.

-- Free shipping on orders over $50.

The Children's Place

Dates: Feb. 12 -- Feb. 20

The Children's Place is offering 50 percent off with free shipping on any order. The sale will also include up to 80 percent off clearance items.

Home goods:

JCPenney

Dates: Feb. 13 -- Feb. 20

JCPenney is focusing on home goods during its Presidents Day sale, slashing prices on furniture, decor, appliances and more by up to 60 percent. The sale includes:

-- 30 percent -- 50 percent off bedding. -- 30 percent -- 50 percent off curtains and drapes.

-- 40 percent -- 60 percent off furniture and mattresses.

-- Up to 30 percent off major appliances.

-- An extra 15 percent off with code.

Target

Dates: Feb. 15 -- Feb. 20

Target is running a Presidents Day sale on home goods, taking up to 30 percent off bedding, bath, lighting, decor and more. Shoppers can score an extra 10 percent off with promo code and free shipping on orders over $25.

Mattress and furniture:

Overstock

Dates: Ends Feb. 23

Overstock has already launched its Presidents Day Sale, drawing shoppers with discounts of up to 70 percent off furniture and home goods. Deals include:

-- Up to 55 percent off living room furniture. -- Up to 60 percent off bedroom furniture.

-- Up to 50 percent off dining room furniture.

-- Up to 70 percent off decor.

-- Up to an extra 15 percent off area rugs.

-- Up to an extra 10 percent off garden and patio.

Ashley Furniture

Dates: Feb. 5 -- Feb. 20

Ashley Furniture is taking up to 25 percent off orders. The furniture store will offer:

-- 25 percent off orders of $3,000 or more. -- 20 percent off orders of $2,000 -- $2,999.

-- 15 percent off orders of $1,000 -- $1,999.

-- 10 percent off orders of $500 -- $999.

-- 5 percent off orders up to $499.

1800mattress

Dates: Jan. 29 -- Feb. 26

1800mattress is offering mattress sets as low as $159.99, and has hinted that it will release online doorbuster deals throughout its Presidents Day sale. Noteworthy deals include:

-- 43 percent off a Hampton & Rhodes 6.5-inch firm mattress. -- 44 percent off a Serta Perfect Sleeper Alesbury 8-inch plush mattress.

-- 20 percent off a Sealy Parsons 8.5-inch firm mattress.

Appliances:

Sears

Dates: Feb. 19 -- Feb. 25

Sears has already begun its pre-Presidents Day sale, offering 40 percent off home appliances with free delivery on orders over $399. The official Sears Presidents Day sale will go into effect on Feb. 19 and include deals on fashion, home goods, mattresses, electronics and more.