Top picks to come soon for Bernalillo County manager position

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Bernalillo County Commission is expected to pick the three top candidates for its county manager position.

The county is looking to hire a new manager to replace Julie Morgas Baca, who is retiring on June 28.

The search committee reviewed eight applications for the job and submitted five recommendations. The county commission is scheduled to meet in a closed meeting this Tuesday to discuss the candidates and select their top three.

The process of selecting a new leader has been contentious between county commissioners.

The New Mexico Dept. of Justice is now investigating how it is being handled.

