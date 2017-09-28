Top pick Myles Garrett returns to practice with Browns

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in Cleveland. Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, is back practicing after missing Cleveland’s first three games with a sprained right ankle. Garrett has been out since Sept. 6, when he hurt his ankle when a teammate fell on it. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is back on the practice field.

The top overall pick in this year's draft returned on Thursday after being sidelined with a high right ankle sprain. Garrett has missed Cleveland's first three games — all losses — but now that he's been cleared to practice, there's a strong chance he'll make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder stretched, ran and joined Cleveland's defensive lineman as they went through individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media.

Garrett got hurt on Sept. 6 when a teammate inadvertently fell on his ankle during practice. At the time, the Browns said he would need at least a month to recover, but the 21-year-old has come back quicker than expected.

It's possible he'll be used only in obvious pass-rush situations this week. The Browns want to be somewhat cautious with Garrett, who sprained his foot during the spring and was limited by an ankle sprain during his junior season at Texas A&M.

