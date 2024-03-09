Top Pennsylvania baby names change slightly from previous year. Which names top the list?

Allegheny Health Network knows babies. After all, more than 8,500 deliveries were handled within the hospital network in Pennsylvania in 2023.

AHN recently released its top 10 most popular baby names in 2023. Did your name make the list?

These names were the most popular baby names chosen by parents delivering their newborns across the network's labor and delivery programs.

The top baby names for 2023

Topping the charts in 2023 for the most popular baby names seen by AHN include Noah for boys and Charlotte for girls.

The top names that Allegheny Health Network reported in 2023, in order of popularity, include:

Noah Charlotte Owen Olivia Henry Luca James Jack Oliver Theodore

The names that just missed the top 10 include Evelyn, Sophia, Miles and Levi.

The newest names on the list that were not listed in 2022 include Henry, Luca and James.

Across the nation in 2023, AHN reported Liam, Noah and Oliver led the way for most popular boy names. Emma and Amelia were the leaders for the most popular girl names.

The most popular baby names seen by Allegheny Health Network in Pennsylvania in 2023 were Noah for boys and Charlotte for girls.

What were the top baby names of 2022?

Names that missed the list in 2023 that were included in 2022 include: Amelia, Logan and Emma.

Comparing the list from 2022, AHN saw some jumps and drops in names that repeated from the previous year.

The name Charlotte rose from the No. 4 spot in 2022 to No. 2 in 2023, and was the most popular girl name. Noah was listed as No. 13 in 2022 but was the top boy name and top overall name in 2023.

Olivia went from the most popular girl name in 2022 to fourth in 2023. Theodore dropped from the eighth spot in 2022 to the 10th spot last year.

Allegheny Health Network also saw more than 2,100 unique baby names, or names that were only used once from the deliveries by the hospital network in 2023.

Some of the top unique names on the list include Rizal, Mastani, Loveth, Aslihan, Hotaro, Hauwa, Zarlish, Hadiza, Naruto and Nivetha.

Top 10 names by gender

According to the most recent data available from the Social Security Administration's website, ssa.gov, here are the top 10 baby names by gender in Pennsylvania in 2022:

Boys:

Liam Noah Oliver Theodore Benjamin James Owen Lucas Henry Michael

Girls:

Olivia Charlotte Emma Sophia Amelia Ava Isabella Harper Evelyn Mia

