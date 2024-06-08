Top Paterson school execs get 3% raises and principals get new pay hikes for 5 years

PATERSON — Nine top-level administrators at Paterson Public Schools will be getting 3% annual pay increases on July 1, according to a school board personnel report.

Meanwhile, the district has settled its labor contract with Paterson’s school principals in a deal that provides for pay hikes in each of five years.

School board president Manny Martinez said the pay increases for the top administrators represented routine cost-of-living raises.

Deputy superintendent Rodney Henderson’s salary will rise to $231,750, while business administrator Richard Matthews' pay will grow to $212,990.

The district’s seven assistant superintendents also are getting the 3% raises — Luis Rojas to $216,428, Cicely Warren to $207,861, David Cozart to $206,896, Cheryl Coy to $197,534, Joanna Tsimpedes to $196,401, Melissa Espana to $190,550, and Nahed Badawy to $175,100.

Superintendent Laurie Newel’s salary is set under her employment contract, which says her pay will rise by 2% effective July 1 to $290,700.

The Paterson district is the third largest in New Jersey, with more than 30,000 students, about 50 schools and almost 4,000 employees. The district's student test scores are among the lowest in the state.

The contract for the principals covers the time period from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028. All principals will get an extra $6,000 added to their salaries for the current school year, followed by increases of 3%, 2.75%, 3.25%, and 3.25% for the rest of the contract.

“We had some long negotiating sessions, and we eventually came to an agreement,” said Grace Giglio, president of the principals’ union. “It went well. It’s not everything we wanted. There was some give-and-take.”

“The whole process was moved much faster under Newell,” Giglio added.

For the first time in years, school board members participated in the contract negotiations, officials said.

“It was a very smooth and professional process,” said Martinez.

In March 2023, the district settled its contract with the Paterson teachers’ union, a deal that gave city educators 4% pay hikes in the first two years and 3.5% increases in each of the final three years.

