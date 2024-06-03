Top Palm Beach County professionals, business people on the move for the week of June 2

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

South Florida Fair names eight board members, new chair

The South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc. recently announced Becky Isiminger as the new chair of its board of directors and also has added eight new members to its board. They were installed at the fair’s annual meeting on April 25. Isiminger replaces outgoing chair Robert Weisman. The new board members are Shawna Ahmad, Yinett Florentino, Ilan Kaufer, Charity Lewis, Chris McAllister, Pam Rada, Frank Sardinha III and Brannan Thomas. The South Florida Fair is produced by the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and has a longstanding tradition of raising funds for educational and charitable purposes.

Becky Isiminger

Shawna Ahmad

Yinett Florentino

Ilan Kaufer

Charity Lewis

Chris McAllister

Pam Rada

Frank Sardinha III

Brannan Thomas

Hospital promotes director to assistant chief nursing officer

HCA Florida JFK Hospital, part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, recently promoted Sarah Gille to the position of assistant chief nursing officer. For the past three years, Gille has served as the director of clinical informatics at JFK Hospital. An HCA Healthcare veteran of more than 12 years, Gille first joined the organization as a staff nurse at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital. From there, she moved to South Florida and joined the JFK Hospital family as a staff nurse. HCA Florida JFK Hospital is a 516-bed acute care hospital that has served Palm Beach County for more than 50 years.

Sarah Gille

Palm Beach Opera promotes acting general director to general director

Palm Beach Opera is pleased to announce the appointment of James Barbato as the company’s new general director. An alumnus of OPERA America’s Leadership Intensive program, Barbato assumed the role of acting general director in February, deftly guiding the company through the final two productions of the season. For the past five seasons, Barbato has served Palm Beach Opera as director of artistic administration. Founded in 1961, Palm Beach Opera is dedicated to producing live opera at an international standard of excellence, enriching the lives of the communities it serves with a diverse offering of educational programs, and training the next generation of opera stars.

James Barbato

Firm specializing in family, marital law adds associate

Stephens & Stevens, PLLC, a law firm specializing exclusively in marital and family law, proudly announces the addition of a talented associate to their distinguished team: Ashley Ackerman. Ackerman brings over a decade of legal experience to Stephens & Stevens, focusing on domestic violence advocacy and family law. Stephens & Stevens, named 2024 Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers®, operates from their offices in West Palm Beach.

Ashley Ackerman

Templeton & Company adds three partners to the firm

Templeton & Company, LLP, a professional services firm providing comprehensive business solutions to help its clients discover and realize their vision for success, recently added Candice Breger, Clint Berg and John Chenoweth. Breger, a CPA, started her career with Templeton’s tax team more than 16 years ago. Berg, also a CPA, joined the company in 2020, and brings more than 17 years of experience to Templeton’s tax team. Chenoweth, CPA, CFP started his career with Templeton more than 10 years ago assisting numerous clients with income tax planning and compliance, strategic planning, and consulting. Templeton & Company has offices in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. They provide consulting services to businesses in multiple industries with a focus on audit, tax, technology, accounting, succession strategy, and business valuations.

Candice Breger

Clint Berg

John Chenoweth

Law firm elevates attorney to shareholder

Kogan & DiSalvo recently promoted attorney Rachel Schrager to the position of shareholder. With the firm since 2019, Schrager's legal acumen, commitment to justice, and passion for personal injury law have set her apart in the field. As a shareholder, she will play a key role in shaping the firm's strategic direction and contributing to its continued success. Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Law is a Florida-based law firm specializing in personal injury cases.

Rachel Schrager

Boca law firm merges with Wiggin and Dana

Wiggin and Dana LLP recently announced that it has combined with Ellis Law Group, an independent trust and estate firm in Boca Raton. Led by Seth Ellis, the Ellis Law Group team expands Wiggin’s platform in Florida and adds new breadth and depth to its chambers high net worth-ranked private client service department, which helps clients navigate business succession, philanthropic arrangements, and trust and estate issues in the U.S. and internationally. The four attorneys from Ellis Law Group lift the total number of Wiggin and Dana Private Client attorneys to 24 located in the firm’s Connecticut, New York City and Florida offices.

If you are looking for more insight into the movers and shakers operating in the Palm Beaches, subscribe to our real estate newsletter, The Dirt, keep an eye out for stories and perspective from veteran reporters Kimberly Miller and Alexandra Clough. If you have an announcement for Business People on the Move, please send it to Pbbusiness@pbpost.com.

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Best businesses, professionals, business people in Palm Beach County