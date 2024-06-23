Top Palm Beach County professionals, business people on the move for the week of June 23

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

WPB Downtown Development Authority board appoints director

Teneka James-Feaman

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority board of directors has announced the appointment of Teneka James-Feaman to the position of executive director. James-Feaman succeeds Raphael Clemente, who is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity. James-Feaman has been a dedicated member of the DDA staff since 2007 and has served as associate executive director since 2012. She brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the organization’s mission and operations.

Gunster welcomes law student to West Palm Beach office

Matthew Lambertson

Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, has added Matthew Lambertson to the firm’s 2024 Summer Associate Program. Each summer, Gunster offers a select group of law students who are preparing to enter their final year of law school the opportunity to develop their legal skills in ongoing client matters across multiple practices and offices. Lambertson received his B.A. in English from the University of Florida and is presently pursuing his J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

Lighthouse ArtCenter welcomes facility's latest curator

Anthony Record

Lighthouse ArtCenter recently appointed Anthony Record as its new curator. Record has been involved in the Florida art scene throughout his career and brings a wealth of experience to this pivotal role. Born and raised in Florida, Record pursued his studies in studio art at the University of South Florida, followed by a Master of Fine Arts degree from the prestigious San Francisco Art Institute. A painter, Record's works have been exhibited internationally at galleries and museums in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Kanazawa, Vancouver, and elsewhere. Located in Tequesta, Lighthouse ArtCenter is a 501c(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to inspiring, engaging, and connecting the community through the visual arts. It was founded in 1964.

Delray Beach communications director receives honor

Gina Carter

The Florida Municipal Communicators Association, a professional network of individuals providing communications leadership and support in Florida’s cities, towns, and villages, recently announced that Gina Carter, director of communications for the City of Delray Beach, achieved the organization’s prestigious Certificate of Excellence — Local Government Communicator. This certificate recognizes individual and government entities for exemplary work, training, and participation in the association's programming.

County's Fair Housing/Equal Employment Board welcomes new member

Sonny Maken

Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter is proud to announce that chief operating officer Sonny Maken has been appointed to the Palm Beach County Fair Housing/Equal Employment Board. He will serve on the board from May 14, 2024 until September 30, 2026. The goal of the board is to ensure fair and equitable treatment in housing and employment opportunities, promoting non-discrimination and equal access for all individuals.

Water management district announces new communications officer

Taniel Koushakjian

Taniel Koushakjian recently transitioned from his role at Potomac International Partners and is now the new chief communications & public policy officer for the South Florida Water Management District. He is looking forward to engaging with the area's various media outlets on all things water related in South Florida.

Delray Beach-based real estate group bolsters team

Abbey Busch

The Starboard Group, South Florida's premier real estate powerhouse, recently announced the latest addition to its brokerage team, Abbey Busch. As the scion of the Busch family dynasty, Abbey brings with her a legacy of excellence and a vision for reshaping the region's real estate landscape. Hailing from St. Louis, Mo. and now planting roots in South Florida, Busch has joined forces with the team at The Starboard Group, recognized as Coldwell Banker’s fastest growing team— renowned for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence.

Nurse with Jupiter Medical's Breast Care team completes elite training

Lara Brown

Lara Brown, APRN at Jupiter Medical Center, has successfully completed the American Society of Breast Surgeons Advanced Practice Provider Breast Disease Certification Program. This rigorous and newly established certification sets a high standard. Notably, Brown is one of just 11 individuals from Florida and one of 230 advanced practice providers nationwide having achieved this credential. Brown is a board-certified advanced practice registered nurse and part of the Comprehensive Breast Care Team at Jupiter Medical Center.

