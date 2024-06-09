Top Palm Beach County professionals, business people on the move for the week of June 9

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Feeding South Florida gains two board members

Randy Friedlander

Randy Friedlander, SVP, wealth advisor of Morgan Stanley and Dr. Jennyfer Paola Uzor, MD, FAAP, the founder and CEO of Allegra Family Pediatrics, were recently appointed to Feeding South Florida’s board of directors for a three-year term. Feeding South Florida’s board is a dedicated group of individuals committed the organization’s mission to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network and is the leading hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

Dr. Jennyfer Paola Uzor

National firm with West Palm Beach office names two partners

Cameron Baker

In their West Palm Beach office, Fox Rothschild has promoted attorneys Cameron Baker and Vijay Choksi to partner. Baker handles a full range of family law matters including custody, support, divorce and partition of property. Choksi is an accomplished cannabis law attorney who leverages an insider's understanding of the business to serve the commercial and regulatory needs of clients in the medical and adult-use marijuana industries. Fox Rothschild LLP is a national law firm with 1,000 attorneys in offices coast to coast.

Vijay S. Choksi

Popular moving firm names director of media, marketing

Lalita Bogatz

Lalita Bogatz was recently hired as the director of media and marketing for West Palm Beach-based Good Greek Moving and Storage. She comes to Good Greek from WPTV-NBC 5 in West Palm Beach where she worked as an account executive in the sales department for the past 31 years.

Premier Delray Beach county club appoints executive chef

J. Daniel Montano

Mizner Country Club has announced the appointment of chef J. Daniel Montano as its new executive chef. Montano is celebrated for his innovative culinary style, which blends traditional Hispanic flavors with contemporary techniques, adding a fresh perspective to this Delray Beach country club’s culinary landscape. His outstanding contributions to the culinary industry were recently recognized with his inclusion in the prestigious "40 Under 40" list by Club & Resort Business. With over 15 years of culinary expertise, chef Montano has risen from Chef de Cuisine to executive chef at private clubs across North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Mizner Country Club is one of Delray's premier country club communities, comprised of over 470 classic Mediterranean architecture luxury homes.

Jones Foster attorney named to state supreme court group

Theodore S. Kypreos

Jones Foster is pleased to announce that vice chair Theodore S. Kypreos was recently appointed by order of the Supreme Court of Florida to the newly established Judicial Management Council Workgroup on Uncontested Probate Proceedings. The workgroup was created following an administrative order by chief justice Carlos G. Muniz and will make recommendations to redesign and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Florida’s processes and procedures for uncontested probate proceedings. Jones Foster is celebrating its centennial year as a full-service commercial and private client law firm headquartered in West Palm Beach with offices in Palm Beach and Jupiter.

Boca Raton woman named account manager at Hutton Group

Rachel Englander

The Hutton Group – Inspired Meetings & Events, a woman-owned and operated boutique company specializing in meeting and incentive planning and site selection, recently announced the addition of Rachel Englander as account manager. She will assist in all aspects of the site selection and contract negotiation processes. Englander, who lives in Boca Raton, was most recently a sales manager with the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

