Top Palm Beach County professionals, business people on the move for the week of June 16

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference. These are people from across the spectrum of public and private endeavors, those working in charities, court houses, private practices and beyond. They are moving up within their industry, advancing their careers and standing out for their services within our community.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

Boca-based investment group adds to ranks

Ben Gust

Private equity real estate investment company PEBB Enterprises recently enhanced its team with the addition of Ben Gust as acquisitions associate. Gust’s responsibilities will include underwriting and due diligence for new acquisitions and supporting asset management functions for a significant portion of the company’s portfolio. Based in Boca Raton, PEBB Enterprises is an entrepreneurial, full-service, private equity real estate investment company.

Caron Treatment Centers fills neurocognitive leadership role

Ciaran Tracey

Caron Treatment Centers, a nonprofit behavioral healthcare leader for almost 70 years dedicated to treatment, research, prevention and addiction medical education, has announced the appointment of Ciaran Tracey, M.S., QEEG-D, as the head of Caron’s Neurocognitive Services department. He will serve as an integral part of Caron’s Neurorestorative Health Care team. Tracey’s expertise in neurotherapy programs supports Caron’s expansion of its brain health programs, which now include a new 10-day Neurocognitive Assessment for individuals struggling with cognitive, behavioral or emotional dysregulation. Caron Treatment Centers is an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to addiction and behavioral healthcare treatment, research, prevention, and addiction medicine education.

Cancer research support organization adds three board members

Donna T. Craft

Michael Hamrick

Melanie Otero

Patricia O’Connell, president of H.O.W. Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper board of directors, recently announced that Donna T. Craft, Michael Hamrick and Melanie Otero have joined the board. Craft is a philanthropic leader who has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Milford United Way-Board, Easton EMS -board of trustees, The Norma Pfriem Presidents Council, The Norma Pfriem Breast Care Center- Bridgeport Hospital -advisory board, and many others. Hamrick will serve as treasurer of the H.O.W. board and brings over 33 years of experience from the financial sector, where he has collaborated with some of the largest Fortune 500 companies, family offices, and closely held business owners. Otero, president of Otero Communications, is focused on strategies that inspire action and has worked at Boston’s leading advertising agencies and later served as the leader of corporate communications at Sappi Fine Paper North America. Jupiter-based H.O.W. raises money to support basic or translational research in ovarian cancer through the Jacquie Liggett Research Fellowship.

West Palm firm bolsters ranks, adds partner, associate

A. Max Zaretsky

Marissa Shulman

West Palm Beach-based law firm, Ward Damon, recently strengthened its real estate and business law practice with the addition of partner, A. Max Zaretsky, a seasoned attorney and Palm Beach County native, and associate, Marissa Shulman, who previously practiced in New Jersey. Zaretsky is a real estate attorney with a strong background in business and finance. Shulman concentrates her practice in the areas of real estate and business law.

Rosarian, Dreyfoos school officials earn awards at Palm Beach Symphony dinner

2024 Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts winners were Robert Sherman, Avery Sommers and Jeffrey Adkins.

The 2024 Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts has been awarded to acclaimed entertainer Avery Sommers, Rosarian Academy Theatre and Fine Arts Director Robert Sherman and Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts Orchestra Director Jeffrey Adkins. The honorees received their prizes and split a $10,000 monetary award at a dinner held on April 25 in the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center celebrating Palm Beach Symphony’s 50th anniversary season finale. Recognized in the category of Performing Artist, Sommers has appeared on Broadway in "Ain’t Misbehavin’," and "Chicago," as well as on the television (Miami Vice and As The World Turns) and in films (Lost Everything, Letters to God, and Hiding Victoria). Receiving the Randoph A. Frank Prize in the category of Performing Arts Educator, Sherman has served as classroom teacher as well as theater and fine arts director at Rosarian Academy for the past 24 years. Double bassist and conductor Adkins is a native of West Palm Beach and was honored in the Emerging Artist category. Adkins leads two of the area’s leading youth ensembles at The Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, the String Orchestra and the Philharmonic, both of which consistently earn the highest distinctions at local festivals and assessments.

Gardens spinal implant firm appoints division vice president

Chris McKee

Accelus, a privately held medical technology company committed to becoming the global market leader in expandable spinal implant technologies, has announced the appointment of Chris McKee as vice president of regulatory and quality. With more than 18 years of experience in the medical device industry, McKee's expertise will strengthen Accelus's commitment to global market expansion, quality assurance and regulatory compliance. Palm Beach Gardens-based Accelus, is dedicated to enhancing surgical procedures and patient outcomes through innovative spinal solutions.

Lang Realty opens new, cutting edge Boca sales office

Lang Realty recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest sales office in Boca Raton. Spanning an impressive 5,000 square feet, the office boasts an environment curated to elevate the real estate experience. With 4,000 square feet dedicated to cutting-edge office space, complemented by a dynamic 1,000-square-foot training center. Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has evolved from a modest endeavor with three sales associates to now featuring more than 300 dedicated agents and a presence across key locations including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie.

If you are looking for more insight into the movers and shakers operating in the Palm Beaches, subscribe to our real estate newsletter, The Dirt, keep an eye out for stories and perspective from veteran reporters Kimberly Miller and Alexandra Clough. If you have an announcement for Business People on the Move, please send it to Pbbusiness@pbpost.com.

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Best businesses, professionals, business people in Palm Beach County