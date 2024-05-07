Top NJ cannabis regulator Jeff Brown is leaving post, Gov. Murphy announces

TRENTON — Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission and one of the state's most public faces of the cannabis industry, will leave his post later this month, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday.

Brown was appointed the Department of Health's deputy commissioner for health systems effective May 20, Murphy said. It's a homecoming of sorts for Brown, who served as the department's longtime assistant commissioner where he oversaw the New Jersey Medical Marijuana Program during a period of rampant growth.

He was appointed executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission shortly after Murphy enacted the laws legalizing weed in New Jersey. Chris Riggs, the commission's chief counsel, will become the commission's interim executive director.

"Since its establishment, Jeff and Christopher have capably guided the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, implementing our adult use cannabis market and ensuring a diverse and equitable landscape throughout the industry," Murphy said in a statement. "I look forward to working with them both in their new capacities within the Administration."

Jeff Brown was named Executive Director of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy at an announcement made during a press conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, NJ on November 6, 2020.

Riggs was one of the first hires at the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, after serving as a deputy attorney general and assistant section chief in the law division's health and human services section within the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

"There were some growing pains, but I'm really proud of how far we've come," Riggs said in an interview. "We had some bumps in the road through the licensing process, but starting that priority review process and focusing on social equity businesses, diversely-owned businesses and businesses in impact zones - getting them fully licensed and operational — has us in a good place now."

Brown's departure comes at a time where the New Jersey cannabis industry is entering a new phase, with new cultivators and manufacturers finally starting to begin operations. The state's cannabis market is still one of the most expensive in the country and, until recently, offered little variety.

But that hasn't stopped the market from growing, with more than $800 million in cannabis sales - including over $675 million in adult use sales - last year.

"We're seeing the fruition of the policies we set in place," Riggs said. "We really set up everything from scratch so, obviously, there were growing pains. But I'm really proud of how far we've come."

Mike Davis has spent the last decade covering New Jersey local news, marijuana legalization, transportation and basically whatever else is going on at any given moment. Contact him at mdavis@gannettnj.com or @byMikeDavis on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ legal weed: Jeff Brown leaving Cannabis Regulatory Commission