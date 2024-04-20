Top of the Morning, April 20, 2024

Apr. 20—Among the many highlights of this week's Kickin' Cancer fundraiser at Gordyville:

Getting 1,665 hungry souls through a buffet line in less time than it takes Brad Underwood's Illini to beat Michigan.

Credit goes to the 15-strong catering crew at Niemerg's Steakhouse in Effingham, which used three of its 12-van fleet to bring all the fabulous fixins from 100 miles away. It's one of Niemerg's biggest — and most far away — jobs. "Controlled chaos," said co-owner Jason Sandschafer.

We'll have more on the family-owned restaurant — one of the most popular in Effingham County — in an upcoming issue of Central Illinois Business magazine.

Jason and brothers Lucas and Brian are carrying on for their father, Dennis, who started Niemerg's in 1978. They took over two months before COVID-19 arrived, but survived and thrived in part due to a growing catering strategy. On most summer weekends, for example, Neimerg's will be on hand "for eight weddings at eight different locations," Jason said. "Catering has become one of our bigger things."

Jason, 43, officially started working for his dad when he was 16. That several current employees have been there longer is part of the restaurant's secret sauce. "We're blessed with longevity," he said. "We do what we do best and don't try to do everything ... no crazy, off-the-wall stuff that's not in our wheelhouse."