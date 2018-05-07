Top Massachusetts court clears MIT in student suicide lawsuit

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts' highest court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by a parent who said the Massachusetts Institute of Technology should have prevented a PhD candidate from killing himself, but the court did rule that universities in some circumstances must take steps to prevent student suicides.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld the dismissal of a closely watched lawsuit by the father of Han Nguyen, who killed himself on campus. The court said the student never told any university employee he had planned to commit suicide.

Justice Scott Kafker in the 5-0 ruling wrote that a university only has a duty to prevent suicides when it knows a student either had previously tried to take his or her own life or had stated a plan to do so.

"It is definitely not a generalized duty to prevent suicide," Kafker wrote. "Nonclinicians are also not expected to discern suicidal tendencies where the student has not stated his or her plans or intentions to commit suicide."

The ruling came in a lawsuit by the father of Nguyen, who jumped to his death at the age of 25 from the top of a building at the prestigious university in 2009.

A lawyer for Nguyen's father had argued in court papers that MIT and its employees owed a duty of care to Nguyen, yet officials at the school did nothing despite knowing he was a suicide risk.

The case was closely watched by other universities. Harvard University and Tufts University filed supporting papers arguing that a ruling against MIT would unreasonably require non-clinical faculty and staff to secure students against harming themselves.

MIT and a lawyer for Nguyen's father did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by David Gregorio)