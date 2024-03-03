Top lawmakers unveil 6 funding bills ahead of Friday shutdown cliff

Congressional leaders have released bill text of half a dozen spending measures, a critical step toward fully funding the government after months of political turmoil spurred by House conservative demands to slash federal budgets.

Top lawmakers hope to pass the six-bill package next week, to head off a partial government shutdown just after midnight Saturday morning. More than five months into the fiscal year, that bundle would update funding and policy directives for more than a dozen federal departments and independent agencies that handle transportation, energy, housing, agriculture and veterans programs, among others.

Clearing that first slate of measures for President Joe Biden’s signature would complete half the stack of 12 annual spending bills. But the six other measures now set to expire after March 22 are expected to be far more difficult to negotiate and pass, since they contain about 70 percent of the overall funding and the most controversial policy decisions, affecting budgets for the Pentagon, health programs, education and many others.