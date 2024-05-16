Top Labour donor joins campaign to stop Hinkley nuclear plant

Mr Vince severed ties with Just Stop Oil last year as part of his commitment to Labour - Aaron Chown/PA

Millionaire Labour donor Dale Vince has joined a campaign to block Britain’s biggest nuclear power station project.

The entrepreneur, who founded green energy company Ecotricity, has emerged as a patron to Stop Hinkley after accusing the Government of wasting billions of pounds.

He said the decision to use taxpayer money to fund Hinkley Point C, which is under construction in Somerset, was flawed because nuclear technology is “hugely expensive and slow to develop”.

His comments will be sure to raise questions for Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow energy secretary, who has vowed to invest in nuclear energy.

The Opposition has accepted around £1.5m in donations over the past decade from Mr Vince, who severed ties with Just Stop Oil last year as part of his commitment to Labour.

The costs surrounding Hinkley have already risen to £46bn, compared to £18bn when it was commissioned a decade ago – making it one of the UK’s most expensive infrastructure projects ever.

Mr Vince said: “I’m really pleased to be a patron of the Stop Hinkley campaign which is working to stop the Government wasting billions of taxpayers’ money on a technology which is hugely expensive and slow to develop.”

The significance of a key green industrialist joining a campaign against nuclear, which the Government has promoted as a green technology, will not be lost on ministers or Mr Miliband.

Mr Vince founded Ecotricity in 1996 to supply customers with 100pc renewable electricity, excluding nuclear.

In 2004, he was awarded an OBE for services to the environment and was appointed the UN Ambassador for Climate Change in 2019.

Mr Vince has argued that nuclear power is uneconomic, claiming it “soaks up huge amounts of investment which could be better spent on renewable solutions”.

He has also warned that nuclear power stations will face a fuel crisis because global demand for uranium is growing far faster than supplies: “The UK has no sources of Uranium [fuel] and by 2050 there will be a global shortage.”

However, Mr Vince has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months, particularly given his previous ties to Just Stop Oil.

Conservative party chairman Richard Holden said last week: “With Just Stop Oil’s backer helping to shape Sir Keir’s energy policy, it is terrifying to think this is his guiding philosophy.”

Last month, Reform MP Lee Anderson, speaking in the Commons, called Mr Vince a “rich eco-fanatic”.

A spokesman for Stop Hinkley said: “At a time when nuclear power is rapidly losing ground to the astonishing growth in renewables, it’s great to have someone onboard who founded a company which allows ordinary members of the public to actually vote on the nuclear question with their electricity bill.”

