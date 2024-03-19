Top Iranian cleric and Khamenei ally accused of stealing £20m-worth of land

Imam of Tehran, Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi, claimed that he was unaware of the land's title being transferred into his children's names and that "his signature must have been forged" - Scott Peterson / Getty Images Europe

A top Iranian cleric and ally of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been accused of stealing land worth $20 million (£15.7 million) in case provoking uproar in the country.

Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi, the ultra-conservative Imam of Tehran, took over a valuable plot of land along with his sons, according to documents released by a well-known whistleblower.

The land, a 45,200 square foot garden in a prime location in northern Tehran, lies next to a seminary founded by Mr Sedighi. It was originally owned by the seminary but ownership has now passed to a family-owned company led by the cleric and his two sons, the documents showed.

The documents were unearthed by Yashar Soltani, an investigative journalist who has previously exposed numerous cases of corruption among Iran’s leadership, including commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including Qasem Soleimani, and the parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Responding to the reports, Ayatollah Sedighi claimed that he was unaware of the land’s title being transferred into his children’s names and that “his signature must have been forged”.

“Do not listen to these noises and accusations against me and my family,” he told Iranian state media. “They stem from the behind-the-scenes plots to discredit our religious establishment.”

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami (right), a Shiite cleric and the leader of Shi'as in Nigeria Ibrahim Zakzaky with Kazem Sedighi (left) at the University of Tehran during a Friday prayer ceremony after an anti-Israel rally to show solidarity with the Palestinian people - ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

The latest corruption scandal to hit Iran’s top officials came as the country faces numerous economic woes due to sanctions and mismanagement, with official statistics putting the number of people under poverty line at more than 21 million.

The accusations against the Tehran Imam, who in his Friday prayer sermons is known for criticising those who accumulate wealth at the expense of ordinary citizens, have ignited a storm of controversy in Iran.

Fazel Meyboudi, a liberal cleric, said: “Given the extent of our people’s economic hardships, the news of Kazem Sedighi’s actions and words sadly cause nothing but disgrace for the clerical establishment.”

The scandal, he added, will “turn our youth away from them as they see them part of the same corrupt body”.

Abbas Abdi, a reformist politician, said: “We can live with a corrupt person but not a deceitful ayatollah who preaches moralities to us.”

As the Friday prayer Imam of Tehran, Ayatollah Sedighi is the head of the Citadel for the Promotion of Morality and Prevention of Vice, an umbrella group of dozens of smaller units tasked with enforcing the regime’s strict hijab rules – including that which detained Mahsa Amini, leading to her death in police custody in 2022.

Iran-watchers say the corruption allegations are a symptom of an increased factional rivalry among the Islamic regime’s ruling hierarchy.

With Iranians preparing to celebrate Persian new year, the question of who will succeed the country’s ailing 87-year-old supreme leader is a topic of fevered speculation in the media.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.