Top House Democrat's sister loses crowded deep blue primary despite endorsements from 'Squad'

Maxine Dexter won the Democratic Primary in Oregon's 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating a crowded field of progressives that included the sister of Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal.

Dexter won the primary to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer, who had served in Congress since 1996, in a district covering much of Portland, Oregon, which is reliably blue and unlikely to be won by a Republican in November.

Susheela Jayapal, a former county commissioner, was endorsed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and several members of the far-left "Squad" House Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Maxine Dexter (left) has won Oregon's Democratic Primary in the 3rd Congressional District over opponents Eddy Morales (middle) and Susheela Jayapal (right) and is widely expected to cruise to victory in November's general election.

All three of the leading candidates – Jayapal, Dexter and Morales – were all very similar on the issues, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported, in a district where Democrats outnumber Republicans 3-to-1.

Blumenauer, who announced his retirement last year after serving in Congress since 1996, told Fox News Digital in December that this Congress began with obvious fractures within the majority party, and he did not see how those could be resolved.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 3-to-1 in Oregon's 3rd Congressional District, which covers most of Multnomah County, including Portland, all of Hood County and part of Clackamas County.

"I think, in this circumstance, I can – on the things I care about most – I can have as much or more impact as a civilian," Blumenauer said.

"It's quite clear the way this Congress started, that there were deep, deep, irreconcilable divisions with my Republican colleagues," he said. "And it doesn't look like it's getting any better."

Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer (above) announced his retirement late last year.

"It's troubling. But, you know, we'll try our best this next year to help move some things," he said.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report





