Top Gifts for Dads

He's been your go-to guy for as long as you can remember. We know the importance of giving a great gift to the man who has given you so much over the years. That's why we put together a list of some of the best products we tested this year.

Garmin Vivosmart HR

It doesn’t have GPS, but this budget-friendly model has lots to recommend it, starting with the $105 it saves you over the Fitbit Surge—and no skimping on fitness features. It tracks real-time heart rate, step count, stairs climbed, calories burned, and sleep patterns, and displays smartphone notifications (Android or iOS).

LG OLED55E6P

This 55-inch 4K UHD TV topped our ratings this past year, a testament to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Blessed with best-in-class deep black levels and an unlimited viewing angle no LED LCD can match, it delivers excellent high-def picture quality and ultra-high-def performance.

Nikon Coolpix P900

This full-featured camera’s 83x67 optical zoom lens can capture craters on the moon. It’s pricey but versatile enough to capture distant wildlife on safari as well as sweeping landscapes—without the hassle of having to change lenses.