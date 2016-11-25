Top Gifts for Dads

He's been your go-to guy for as long as you can remember. We know the importance of giving a great gift to the man who has given you so much over the years. That's why we put together a list of some of the best products we tested this year.
Garmin Vivosmart HR
It doesn’t have GPS, but this budget-friendly model has lots to recommend it, starting with the $105 it saves you over the Fitbit Surge—and no skimping on fitness features. It tracks real-time heart rate, step count, stairs climbed, calories burned, and sleep patterns, and displays smartphone notifications (Android or iOS).
LG OLED55E6P
This 55-inch 4K UHD TV topped our ratings this past year, a testament to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Blessed with best-in-class deep black levels and an unlimited viewing angle no LED LCD can match, it delivers excellent high-def picture quality and ultra-high-def performance.
Nikon Coolpix P900
This full-featured camera’s 83x67 optical zoom lens can capture craters on the moon. It’s pricey but versatile enough to capture distant wildlife on safari as well as sweeping landscapes—without the hassle of having to change lenses.
Samsung Galaxy S7
The highly rated high-def display, 12.2-megapixel camera (capable of recording Ultra HD video) and long battery life make this a natural for the video virtuoso in your life. Other pluses: The phone’s sleek aluminum and glass body is water-resistant, and the microSD slot allows for expanded storage capacity with inexpensive memory cards.
Samsung Gear S2 Classic
Don't let the fancy facade fool you. This smartwatch is water-resistant and loaded with functions, including GPS tracking, a heart-rate monitor and step counter, and the ability to make and receive telephone calls—and even pay for transactions at stores via Samsung Pay. The watch will work only with Android devices running Android 4.3 Jellybean or higher.
Weber Spirit E-210 46110001
Grilling should be fun, but tempers can flare if the propane tank is empty or the burners conk out. This small grill guards against both crises with a fuel gauge and a 10-year warranty on its burners. Plus it heats evenly, a rarity among small models we tested.
