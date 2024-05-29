Top German general says manoeuvres in Lithuania signal NATO strength

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, speaks at the end of the NATO exercise Quadriga 2024. At the Paprade military training area, the Bundeswehr demonstrates the capabilities required to defend NATO's eastern flank. Quadriga is the German contribution to the large-scale NATO maneuver Steadfast Defender. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The inspector general of Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, has called military manoeuvres under way in Lithuania a signal of credible deterrence toward potential threats to the country's NATO allies.

He described the German manoeuvres in Lithuania, dubbed Quadriga 2024, as the largest for the country's military in decades.

"The Baltic region and our commitment in Lithuania is the cornerstone of Germany's contribution to the defence of NATO's eastern flank. Just as the allies stood up for us during the Cold War, we are standing up for the security and freedom of our partners today - on every square centimetre of the alliance's territory," Carsten Breuer, the Bundeswehr's highest-ranking officer, told dpa while visiting Vilnius.

On Wednesday, he plans to observe the final phase of the series of exercises in which German armoured combat troops are training the defence of NATO's eastern flank.

Parts of the 10th Armoured Division are practising combat up to live firing after being deployed by sea, rail transport and in road convoys on Lithuanian military training grounds.

The exercises also involve armoured troops, artillery, engineers and medics working together. The German troops are expected to demonstrate that they are ready and able to defend the alliance.

"The Quadriga exercise sends clear signals: a signal of deterrence to Russia. A signal of reliability to our allies, above all to Lithuania," said Breuer.

"But also a signal to our German society: The Bundeswehr is consistently pursuing the path towards war readiness. We have understood. You can rely on us."

Bundeswehr soldiers prepare for the conclusion of the NATO exercise Quadriga 2024 on the Leopard 2 and Puma main battle tank. At the Paprade military training area, the Bundeswehr is demonstrating the capabilities required to defend NATO's eastern flank. Quadriga is the German contribution to the large-scale NATO maneuver Steadfast Defender. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Lithuanian soldiers have a break after a shooting practice near Rudninkai in the area where the German brigade is to be stationed in Lithuania. The size of the construction area for the German barracks is about 40 hectares. The total area is around 170 square kilometers with a huge shooting range. Kay Nietfeld/dpa