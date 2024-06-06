Top Eric Adams aide hit with third lawsuit

NEW YORK — One of Mayor Eric Adams' top aides, Tim Pearson, was named in a third lawsuit Thursday for allegedly retaliating against a staffer who corroborated accusations of sexual harassment against Pearson.

NYPD Lt. George Huang accused Pearson — along with the city, the NYPD's Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and another police official — of derailing his career after he backed up accounts of Pearson sexually harassing staffers at a clandestine agency he ran, according to the complaint filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan. It was first reported by the Daily News.

The latest allegations against Pearson stem from his time at the Mayor's Office of Municipal Services Assessment, a secretive mayoral agency that attempts to increase efficiency at other departments across the city.

The Law Department referred POLITICO to City Hall, which did not immediately respond.

The accusations against Pearson were first made public in March, when former NYPD Sergeant Roxanne Ludemann filed a lawsuit accusing the former NYPD inspector, who is one of the mayor's closest and highest-paid aides, of tanking her career after she rejected his advances while working under him.

On Thursday, Huang backed up many of Ludemann's claims and said he and a colleague were eventually tasked with monitoring Pearson's behavior around women in the office.

After requesting to leave the agency as the accusations against Pearson shook up top leadership there, Huang alleges he was demoted to a career-ending post at the NYPD and subsequently intimidated by the department's Internal Affairs Bureau to change his testimony about Pearson's conduct.

Over the course of three interviews this year and last Huang said Joseph Profeta, who is now the commanding officer of a unit within the Internal Affairs Bureau, pressured him to change his account of Pearson's behavior, at one point banging his fists on the table.

Huang's lawsuit also alleges that an agent from the FBI knocked on his door in February alongside a liaison from the NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau and inquired about the services assessment office and Pearson specifically. Huang declined to discuss either, citing his current employment with the city.

After Ludemann filed her suit in March, one of her colleagues filed a second lawsuit in April with similar allegations.