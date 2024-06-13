Top education official in Atlanta chosen as Petersburg's interim school superintendent

PETERSBURG – The city school system has chosen a top education official from Atlanta to be interim superintendent.

By unanimous voice vote Wednesday afternoon, the School Board approved the appointment of Yolonda C. Brown to temporarily fill the system’s top spot while a permanent replacement is found. Brown, chief academic officer for Atlanta public schools, will follow another interim into the office in Dr. John Farrelly.

Farrelly, the Petersburg City Public Schools’ chief of staff who took over when former superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling resigned, announced Tuesday he was stepping down to become finance director for the Caroline County school system.

In a statement issued by PCPS shortly after the board vote, Brown said she was “deeply honored and humbled” to take the helm in Petersburg.

“It is clear that the Petersburg City Public Schools community is focused on academics and creating a safe and caring environment that enables every student to grow socially, emotionally, and physically,” Brown said in the statement. “Across 30 years as an educator, that same pursuit has remained my north star.”

The exact details of her contract were not immediately available. Farrelly gave a 30-day notice, so that means the earliest she will start is July.

In that same statement, PCPS board chair Kenneth Pritchett said Brown’s appointment “gives promise of transforming Petersburg into a high-performing school division.

“I am confident we will see waves of change within the walls of every school,” he added.

The school system seems willing to give Brown as much time as necessary on the job before finding a permanent replacement. Prior to her appointment, the board voted to essentially tap the brakes on accepting applications for the position.

Who is the new leader?

Brown, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a master’s degree from Mercer University, has spent her entire career with Atlanta schools.

Brown

She started as a middle-school teacher in 1993. In 1999, she was named a district model teacher leader and facilitator, and stayed in that job for six years.

She spent 11 years as a principal at two Atlanta elementary schools before taking over as the system’s associate superintendent. She has been chief academic officer since 2020.

With 87 schools and almost 50,000 students, Atlanta Public Schools is the second-largest public school system in Georgia, behind only neighboring Gwinnett County with 140 schools and 182,000 students.

What is her track record?

Brown brings impressive credentials from Atlanta to Petersburg.

According to PCPS, under Brown’s leadership, Atlanta saw steady growth in its four-year graduation rates over the past three years, from 83.1% in 2021 to 84.01% in 2022 and 86.6% last year – the first time it ever surpassed the state’s graduation rate.

Students in grades 3-5 had year-over-year gains in proficiency on English and Math skills, while skills in Algebra 1 had Georgia’s largest year-over-year gains for the past nine years.

High marks from Virginia officials

The Virginia Department of Education – which Pritchett said “worked shoulder to shoulder” with Petersburg – had high praise for the choice.

State Board of Education president Grace Turner Creasy called Brown “the right leader at the right time for Petersburg. Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction also had good things to say.

“Petersburg City Public Schools has added an incredible asset with the appointment of Yolonda Brown,” Lisa Coons said in a statement. “Ms. Brown is a lifelong educator whose career has been marked by successfully developing and leading the academic strategy for one of the largest school districts in Georgia – one that has faced similar challenges as Petersburg. She is a leader who knows how to deal with hard things and get hard things done. I am excited for the future of Petersburg schools and the opportunities that lie ahead for all students in the school division.”

Search on hold?

While the exact details of Brown's contract have not been finalized, the School Board plans to take a long look at what she accomplishes here. Prior to her appointment, the board voted unanimously to suspend its contract with BWP Associates, an Illinois-based recruting firm it hired last month to vet applications and recommend candidates for interviews.

There was no comment from the system about the possibility of Brown taking the reins full-time.

The announcement is the system's latest effort to move away from Sterling, whose 15 months in the city were marred by accusations of financial improprieties such as travel-expense extravagance and a willingness to allow overpayment of salary to 30 education personnel. Sterling walked off the job last February, claiming she had voluntarily left; however, the School Board maintained she was placed on administrative leave.

The board and Sterling mutually announced parting of ways about a month later, but the system refused The Progress-Index's Freedom of Information Act requests for a copy of her resignation letter. When she left, then-chief of staff Farrelly was named acting superintendent.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Georgia school official named interim Petersburg superintendent