Top Biden official's wife could face scrutiny over residency if she jumps into House race

The wife of a top official in President Biden's White House is considering a run for Congress in New Hampshire, but she has not voted in the district for 16 years.

Maggie Goodlander, the wife of Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, is mulling a House bid in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, Democratic sources recently confirmed to Fox News Digital. However, the New Hampshire state archives reveal that she has not voted or held an address in the district since 2008.

Records reviewed by Fox News Digital show that the last time Goodlander voted in the district was by absentee ballot for the 2008 presidential primary and general elections.

TOP BIDEN ADVISER'S WIFE CONSIDERING RUN FOR HOUSE SEAT IN KEY SWING STATE

Democratic sources confirm to Fox News Digital that Maggie Goodlander is considering a congressional bid in New Hampshire.

Goodlander did not vote in several following elections, but she eventually registered in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District in 2016.

Fox News Digital reached out to Goodlander for comment.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

TOP BIDEN ADVISER RIPPED AFTER MIDDLE EAST CLAIM RESURFACES AMID IRAN ATTACK: ‘MORON EXTRAORDINAIRE’

Goodlander currently works as a top lawyer in the Biden administration's Department of Justice, residing in Washington, D.C., with her husband.

Goodlander's grandfather, Sam Tamposi, was a major player in state Republican politics. And her mother, Betty Tamposi, ran for the House in 1988 in the Second Congressional District but lost in the GOP primary.

The seat in the Granite State's 2nd district was recently vacated after Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster announced that she would not be seeking re-election at the end of her term.

If Goodlander jumps in, the House race could garner several high-profile endorsements stemming from the couple's ties to the Clintons, former President Barack Obama and President Biden.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.





Original article source: Top Biden official's wife could face scrutiny over residency if she jumps into House race