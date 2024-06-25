Top AZ politicians want to call out election denialism. But some are still backing Trump

Organizers of an effort to bolster confidence in Arizona's election system announced their launch Tuesday — just a day after Maricopa County election officials revealed they will need to reprogram election equipment due to the alleged theft of a security key.

The timing is coincidental, but it illustrated the challenge of the Defend Democracy Project: To "defend the transparency, safety, security and validity of Arizona’s elections system and restore voter confidence," according to its news release.

Matt Salmon, a former Arizona congressman and two-time GOP candidate for governor, is one of four local board members. He said Monday that he was just learning about the breach at the county's election center, but was encouraged to learn sheriff's deputies had already made an arrest.

That's a good sign that the system to protect elections is working, Salmon said in a Monday interview. However, he declined further comment until he could get more information on the issue, which occurred late Thursday, was discovered Friday and led to an arrest that same day.

High-profile Republicans join swing state effort

Arizona joins Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the effort to try and quell growing suspicions and outright distrust in elections ahead of November's crucial presidential election.

Joining Salmon on the board are former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, former Democratic state Rep. Daniel Hernandez from Tucson, and former Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Lines, who is now a Yuma County supervisor.

”I know there have been hiccups in elections, but never enough to change elections," said Brewer, who also served as Arizona secretary of state.

A staunch advocate of Donald Trump when he ran in 2016, Brewer paused when asked whether she will back him this year, given his history of election denialism and his insistence that the 2020 election was stolen.

“I will vote for him," she said. "He’s the Republican nominee.”

A veteran of 24 campaigns, all of which she won, Brewer said she has never doubted the outcome of Arizona's elections. In her role with the Defend Democracy Project, she said, her energy will go toward educating people about how the system works.

“There’s so many checks and balances, and you tell people about that and they don’t know about it," she said.

Brewer is also Arizona co-chair of RightCount, another nonprofit with a similar message on election integrity. She wrote about that effort in a recent op-ed in The Arizona Republic. Former Republican U.S. Rep. John Shadegg is sharing the duties with her.

GOP leaders focus locally, but acknowledge 'MAGA stalwarts' are out of reach

Lines said he is encouraging people to “work locally” to get a grasp on how elections work. He did just that years ago when he approached election officials with his own questions about how things run.

The result?

“I am extremely confident (in elections) because I’ve been involved for 10-15 years," Lines said. There are numerous opportunities to become more informed, from serving as a poll worker or an election observer to talking to the county officials who run elections, he said.

“It starts with a conversation, that’s my hope," he said, echoing the education emphasis of Defend Democracy's mission. “I'm going to focus on my sphere of influence.”

For Lines, that means Yuma County and, more broadly, Arizona. These are the elections that matter in this swing state.

Although the organization's target is all Arizonans, Salmon acknowledged some voters are dug in with their views on elections and unlikely to budge.

“The people we are going to have the most influence on is the people who just aren’t sure," he said. " "We’re not going to reach the MAGA stalwarts.”

Salmon said he had his own doubts after the 2020 election, but those were dispelled when he saw numerous election challenges fail.

“I’m a rule of law kind of guy," he said. "That’s the process, when something goes awry in the vote, you go to court.” Plaintiffs lost all of those lawsuits.

He added the group's focus will be on any efforts, whether from the left or the right, that make questionable or incorrect claims about the conduct of elections.

Defend Democracy organizers said they will use paid media, as well as interviews such as this one, to alert voters to efforts to undermine their vote and to try and move beyond the "polarizing rhetoric" that makes baseless claims about stolen elections.

