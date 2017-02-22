Top Asian News 1:29 a.m. GMT

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Determining whether poison killed the half brother of North Korea's leader in a busy airport is proving difficult for Malaysian officials, who said Tuesday that autopsy results are so far inconclusive. More than a week has passed since Kim Jong Nam was approached by two women at a budget air terminal in Kuala Lumpur and apparently attacked in the face with an unknown substance. Kim did not suffer a heart attack and had no puncture wounds, such as those a needle would have left, Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah told reporters. He did not dismiss poison as a potential cause.

BEIJING (AP) — The investigation into the death of the exiled half-brother of North Korea's ruler is being conducted in an impartial manner, Malaysia's ambassador to Pyongyang said Tuesday, rejecting accusations from the North that the probe was politically tinged. Mohamad Nizan Mohamad spoke in China's capital, Beijing, while in transit to Malaysia to where he had been recalled following the death last week in the Southeast Asian nation of Kim Jong Nam. Kim appeared to have been poisoned at Kuala Lumpur's international airport and police have so far arrested four people carrying identity documents from North Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

NGHIA BINH, Vietnam (AP) — The family of a Vietnamese woman identified as a suspect in the death of the half brother of North Korea's ruler confirmed Tuesday that she is their relative, but said they believe she didn't knowingly participate in the killing. Doan Thi Huong is thought to be one of two women seen approaching Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13 at a Malaysian airport. Kim died later after telling airport personnel that he had been sprayed in the face with a liquid. Huong and a female suspect from Indonesia have been arrested by Malaysian authorities, along with two men carrying identity documents from North Korea and Malaysia.

PARIS (AP) — Amnesty International says "toxic" fear-mongering by anti-establishment politicians, among them President Donald Trump and the leaders of Turkey, Hungary and the Philippines, is contributing to a global pushback against human rights. Releasing its 408-page annual report on rights abuses around the world Wednesday, the watchdog group described 2016 as "the year when the cynical use of 'us vs. them' narratives of blame, hate and fear took on a global prominence to a level not seen since the 1930s," when Adolf Hitler rose to power in Germany. Amnesty named Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte among leaders it said are "wielding a toxic agenda that hounds, scapegoats and dehumanizes entire groups of people." "Poisonous" rhetoric employed by Trump in his election campaign exemplified "the global trend of angrier and more divisive politics," Amnesty said.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A group of suicide bombers with grenades and assault rifles struck outside a courthouse in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing six people in an attack claimed by a Taliban splinter group. The attack was the latest in a wave of militant assaults across the troubled country that has killed over 100 people since last week. The brazen suicide bombings have been claimed by mutiple Islamic militant groups. In Tuesday's attack, three attackers hit the courthouse in the town of Tangi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan. The victims included a lawyer, a child and four police officers, according to Ijaz Khan, a senior police officer.

DALLAS (AP) — Four American tourists were pursuing their passion for golf during a weekslong trip to Australia when they were killed Tuesday after a light plane carrying them on an offshore excursion crashed into a suburban Melbourne shopping mall and burst into flames, said Australian officials and a family member of one victim. The twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air crashed about 45 minutes before the Direct Factory Outlet mall in Essendon was due to open, Police Minister Lisa Neville said. The Australian pilot also was killed. The U.S. Embassy in Canberra confirmed that the four victims besides the pilot were U.S.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Torrential rains in the Indonesian capital have overwhelmed drains and flooded roads and thousands of homes. The disaster mitigation agency said Tuesday that more than 50 areas are flooded in Jakarta, with waters up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) high in East Jakarta. It said the city's drains couldn't accommodate the runoff and rivers also overflowed. Local media reported that a worker for the city government died and one person drowned in Bekasi, a Jakarta satellite city. Floods in 2013 killed more than two dozen people in Jakarta and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.