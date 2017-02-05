Top Asian News 4:05 p.m. GMT

NEW DELHI (AP) — It's no surprise that satirical portraits of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un are the centerpiece of the India Art Fair, the annual feast of visual arts where politics took center stage this year, including groundbreaking projects on migration and rapidly changing urban landscapes in South Asia. Titled "Peace Owners," the work of Nepali artist Sunil Sigdel uses Buddhist motifs on the faces of the three global leaders. "Artists are responding to the global political climate," said Dina Bangdel, curator of Nepal Art Council in New Delhi. "We are also looking at agriculture and perhaps the disintegration of the rural community with urbanization.

TOKYO (AP) — In his debut abroad as the first retired general to lead the Pentagon in more than half a century, Jim Mattis found that in Japan and South Korea his experience in uniform is seen as an asset. Not everyone who knows Mattis well in the U.S. shares that view, but he clearly was an instant hit in northeast Asia. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was effusive in his endorsement as the two shook hands Friday before a phalanx of Japanese and international news reporters and cameras. "I was very encouraged," Abe said, "to see someone like you who has substantial experience, both in the military and in security, defense and diplomacy, taking this office." Mattis won easy confirmation by the U.S.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's prime minister on Sunday ruled out any deal to get the United States to honor an agreement to resettle hundreds of Muslim refugees that President Donald Trump has described as "dumb." Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull also dismissed a Nine Network television network journalist's suggestion that he should be offended that White House spokesman Sean Spicer has repeatedly called him "Trumbull" in press briefings. Turnbull said, "The important thing is results." Spicer says Trump has agreed to honor an Obama administration deal to resettle up to 1,250 asylum seekers rejected by Australia. Trump made the agreement during a conversation with Turnbull last weekend, but has since tweeted, "I will study this dumb deal!" Turnbull said Trump had asked for nothing in return for resettling the mostly Muslim refugees from Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Avalanches in Afghanistan have killed at least 54 people in the last three days, officials said Sunday. Omer Mohammadi, spokesman for the Afghan state minister for disaster management and humanitarian affairs, said that more than 50 others have been injured in different parts of the country, updating an earlier toll. He said more than 150 homes have been destroyed by the avalanches and that 50 others were heavily damaged. The avalanches, which came after heavy snowfall, have also killed an estimated 550 animals and destroyed more than 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) of farmland, Mohammadi said. Mohammad Aseem, governor of the hard-hit northern province of Parwan, said 16 people were killed and eight others injured in avalanches in two districts.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned Sunday that the military is ready to respond with airstrikes and new offensives if communist rebels launch attacks after both sides lifted separate cease-fires and he announced he was scrapping peace talks with the guerrillas. Duterte, speaking at a news conference, called the rebels "terrorists," as months of steady progress in talks brokered by Norway rapidly turned hostile after New People's Army rebels killed six soldiers and kidnapped two others in fresh violence that enraged the president. "It seems to me that these terrorists want another 50 years of war, of killing of Filipinos," Duterte told reporters after attending the wake of three of the slain soldiers in southern Cagayan de Oro city.

BEIJING (AP) — A fire at a foot massage parlor in eastern China on Sunday killed 18 people and injured two others, state media reported. Workers jumped out of windows to escape the blaze, which broke out at the Zuxintang parlor at around 4 p.m., and firefighters rushed to the scene, according to state broadcaster China Central Television. No cause of the fire was given. The parlor is located in Tiantai county in Zhejiang province, CCTV said. China has laws on workplace safety, but enforcement is often lax.