Top Asian News 11:57 a.m. GMT

TOKYO (AP) — Russia views U.S. missile defense systems being deployed in northeast Asia as a threat to regional security, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks Monday with Japanese officials in Tokyo. Strategic concerns, both in northeast Asia and elsewhere, including Syria and Ukraine, were among a wide range of regional and global issues addressed in the one-day talks among foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Russia. The two sides said they agreed to keep working toward resolving a longstanding territorial dispute that has prevented the countries from forging a peace treaty officially ending their World War II hostilities.

BEIJING (AP) — The United States is looking forward to the first meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday, on the final day of a swing through Asia dominated by concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. In talks with Xi in Beijing, Tillerson said Trump places a "very high value" on communications with the Chinese president. Trump looks forward to "the opportunity of a visit in the future," Tillerson said, in an apparent reference to unconfirmed reports of plans for the two leaders to meet in Florida next month.

DILI, East Timor (AP) — East Timor voted for a new president Monday in an election that will test Asia's newest and poorest nation. Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres, a former guerrilla leader from the leftist Fretilin party, was up against seven other candidates. He and the Democratic Party's Antonio da Conceicao, the minister of education and social affairs, were the front-runners. While East Timor's president has a mostly ceremonial role, the prime minister heads the government. Guterres, 62, lost to current President Taur Matan Ruak in the 2012 presidential election. But in Monday's election, he had strong support from former Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, a resistance leader who remains influential in politics.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — U.S. security officers have begun fingerprinting refugees held on Pacific islands in the final stage of assessing who will find new lives in the United States, asylum seekers said Monday. Department of Homeland Security officers are taking biometric details from refugees on Nauru, including fingerprints, heights and weights, according to a document circulated among asylum seekers and provided to AP by Mehdi, a refugee on the island nation who for security reasons did not want his family name published. U.S. officials began scheduling appointments with asylum seeker families on Nauru from Monday, Mehdi said. If refugees pass the initial fingerprint security screening, they will have face-to-face interviews with Homeland Security officers in Nauru or Papua New Guinea, the document said.

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you want to go to your happy place, you need more than cash. A winter coat helps — and a sense of community. A new report shows Norway is the happiest country on Earth, Americans are getting sadder, and it takes more than just money to be happy. Norway vaulted to the top slot in the World Happiness Report despite the plummeting price of oil, a key part of its economy. Income in the United States has gone up over the past decade, but happiness is declining. The United States was 14th in the latest ranking, down from No.

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh official says an investigating team formed by Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has visited two makeshift camps in southern Bangladesh and questioned some of the thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled from Myanmar, alleging mistreatment by soldiers and majority Buddhists. Bangladesh district administrator Imrul Kayes said Monday the Rohingya refused to show their faces to the 10 visiting investigators, fearing reprisals when they return home. He said the men and women talked from behind a curtain and gave accounts of horrors they faced, including the raping of women, killing of children and burning of villages.

LONDON (AP) — Sotheby's is displaying the startling "pink star" diamond in London before it's auctioned in Hong Kong next month. The company says the gem should fetch more than $60 million when put on the block April 4, which would represent a record for a pink diamond sold at auction. It said Monday the 59.60-carat gem is the largest flawless fancy pink diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America. Sotheby's jewelry division chief David Bennett said that the gem's size and color "surpassed any known pink diamond recorded in history." It was mined in Africa in 1999. The company sold the "blue moon of Josephine" diamond for $48.5 million in Geneva in 2015.