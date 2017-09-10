Top Asian News 3:32 a.m. GMT

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Rohingya insurgents, whose attack on Myanmar security forces last month triggered savage military reprisals, declared a monthlong truce Sunday as refugees continued to flood across the border into Bangladesh only to face scant basic resources, hunger and illness. The Muslim insurgents of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army issued the truce statement on its Twitter account and urged Myanmar's government to reciprocate in order to assist all victims regardless of their background. The government did not comment immediately. The rebels, who say they're fighting to protect their minority members against government-sponsored persecution, launched their first known attacks last October and again on Aug.

Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims have been called the world's most persecuted minority, a people without a country. In the last two weeks, in numbers estimated to be nearing 300,000, Rohingya have been fleeing for their lives into already-crowded refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh. It is the third such mass exodus in four decades. A look at what's behind it. ___ STATELESS IN OWN STATE An estimated 1 million to 1.2 million people in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine self-identify as Rohingya. The government of Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, refuses to recognize them as one of the country's 135 lawful ethnic minorities, instead calling them Bengalis, with the implication that their native land is in Bangladesh and they are illegally settled in Myanmar.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea illegally exported coal, iron and other commodities worth at least $270 million to China and other countries including India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka in the six-month period ending in early August in violation of U.N. sanctions, U.N. experts say. The experts monitoring sanctions said in a report released Saturday that Kim Jong Un's government continues to flout sanctions on commodities as well as an arms embargo and restrictions on shipping and financial activities. They said North Korea is also reportedly continuing prohibited nuclear activities with weapons-grade fissile material production at the Yongbyon nuclear complex, construction and maintenance at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, and at a uranium mine in Pyongsan.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Don't expect the United States to step in and resolve what is increasingly being described as an ethnic cleansing campaign against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims. Not wanting to undermine the Asian country's democratic leader, the U.S. is cautiously criticizing what looks like a forced exodus of more than a quarter-million Rohingya in the last two weeks as Myanmar's military responds with hammer force to insurgent attacks. But neither Trump administration officials nor lawmakers are readying sanctions or levying real pressure on Aung San Suu Kyi's government. A bill making its way through Congress seeks to enhance U.S.-Myanmar military cooperation.

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Koreans on Saturday celebrated another public holiday with familiar routines, laying flowers and bowing in front of statues and portraits of past leaders while the outside world kept a close watch amid speculations that another missile test is near. South Korea's government earlier said North Korea could potentially mark the 69th founding anniversary with its third test of a developmental intercontinental ballistic missile. But no weapons test was detected from North Korea as of Saturday afternoon, as people in capital Pyongyang went through customary practices of showing loyalty to late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, the father of third-generation leader Kim Jong Un.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The wife of a Taiwanese activist China accused of subversion said her husband may be pressured into pleading guilty when his trial opens Monday, but she remains hopeful that he can return home safely. Lee Ching-yu told reporters at a briefing Saturday she plans to travel this weekend to attend Lee Ming-che's trial in the central city of Yueyang. Supporters sitting beside her held up signs calling on China to release the activist. "At this moment, I want to ask my fellow countrymen for their understanding if they see Lee Ming-che do or say anything unbearable in court outside of his free will," Lee said.