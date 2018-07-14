Top Asian News 12:48 a.m. GMT

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (AP) — The boys meant to explore the cave for just an hour, a casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice, but the waters rose. The teammates climbed higher, using their hands to feel the walls for a crawl space that would lead to safer, higher ground. Those handprints were among the first signs of where the boys were, what they had done to escape the floods, and what dangers rescuers would face in their mission to save the boys and their coach. The boys now recuperating and the rescuers who brought them to safety are starting to share stories of the dangers and their survival.

BEIJING (AP) — The release of the Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo's widow from eight years of house arrest this week brought some comfort to China's activists. But the rare triumph for human rights in China was short-lived: Her brother was forced to stay behind, ensuring Liu Xia stayed silent on the one-year anniversary of her husband's death Friday. Memorials are planned in Hong Kong and Berlin, where Liu Xia landed this week after years of international calls to free her from the isolation China imposed to quell any encouragement Liu Xiaobo's Nobel might have had on human rights activists.

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The deadliest attacks in Pakistan's troubled election campaign killed at least 132 people, including a candidate, on Friday just before the arrest of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif upon his return to the country. In the southwestern province of Baluchistan, a suicide bomber killed 128 people, including a politician running for a provincial legislature. Four others died in a strike in Pakistan's northwest, spreading panic in the country. The attacks came hours before Sharif returned from London along with his daughter Maryam to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges, anti-corruption officials said. Maryam Sharif faces seven years in jail.

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh on Friday publicly caned 15 people found guilty of violating Shariah law, despite pledging not to carry out the punishment in public. Several hundred people including a group of tourists from Malaysia watched the caning after Friday prayers outside the Baiturrahim Mosque in the provincial capital, Banda Aceh. Among those punished were a gay couple sentenced to receive 86 lashes each by three executioners. The two men had been captured by residents in Banda Aceh and were sentenced initially to 90 lashes but the number was reduced to 86 for the four months they spent in custody.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A court in southern Vietnam is scheduled to put on trial next week an American citizen of Vietnamese descent accused of disturbing public order after he took part in rare protests, state media reported Friday. William Nguyen, from Houston, was arrested on June 10 after participating in protests in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City against a proposed law on special economic zones, which the protesters fear would be dominated by Chinese investors. State-run Tuoi Tre newspaper quoted the indictment as saying Nguyen, 35, called on other protesters to overrun police barricades as they marched from a park near the city's international airport to the city center.

A Pakistani government official says the death toll from a suicide bombing at an election rally in the country's southwest has risen to 128. Provincial caretaker Home Minister Agha Umar Bungalzai says about 300 people were also wounded Friday when the bomber targeted a rally for candidate Siraj Raisani, who was running for a seat in the provincial legislature. The attack took place in Mastung, a town in the southwestern Baluchistan province. The attack was the deadliest yet ahead of the July 25 parliamentary election and it came despite assurance from the military that it would take all possible measures to ensure a peaceful environment for the vote.

SINGAPORE (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday urged President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try harder to achieve a breakthrough in their nuclear negotiations. Moon said at a forum in Singapore that Trump and Kim would "face the stern judgment of the international community" if their promises on denuclearization weren't kept. Singapore was the host of a historic summit between Trump and Kim last month when they agreed to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, without describing when and how it would occur. Follow-up talks between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean senior officials had a rocky start with Pyongyang accusing Washington of making "unilateral and gangster-like" demands.