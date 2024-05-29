These are some of top area high school seniors. Here's how 2024 Star Students were picked

The Akron Beacon Journal, The Record-Courier, The Daily Record and The Canton Repository conduct the Star Students program each year to recognize outstanding high school seniors in Summit, Stark, Medina, Portage, Wayne and Holmes counties.

Guidance counselors selected the students based on scholarship and participation, along with leadership in school and community activities. This year, each high school could nominate two seniors. A panel of three judges selected the finalists and top three Star Students on May 10 from a field that had been narrowed to semifinalists by Beacon Journal Executive Editor Cheryl Powell and Content Editor Theresa Bennett.

Our thanks to the three judges who selected the Top 25 Star Students: Yuvonne Bruce Webb, a former longtime editor for the Beacon Journal; Robert Fenn, public affairs specialist for the Social Security Administration; and Rik Goodright, former superintendent of the Massillon City School District.

Now, let's meet the 2024 Star Students.

