Here are the top 10 dog breeds of 2016

The results are in on the most hotly anticipated ranking of the year.

On Tuesday the American Kennel Club announced the top 10 dog breeds of 2016, with the labrador retriever coming out on top.

1. Labrador Retriever

Image: Lili sams/mashable

2. German Shepherd Dog

Image: LILI SAMS/MASHABLE

3. Golden Retriever

Image: LILI SAMS/MASHABLE

4. Bulldog

