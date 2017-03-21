Here are the top 10 dog breeds of 2016

The results are in on the most hotly anticipated ranking of the year.
On Tuesday the American Kennel Club announced the top 10 dog breeds of 2016, with the labrador retriever coming out on top.
1. Labrador Retriever
Image: Lili sams/mashable
2. German Shepherd Dog
Image: LILI SAMS/MASHABLE
3. Golden Retriever
Image: LILI SAMS/MASHABLE
4. Bulldog
Image: LILI SAMS/MASHABLE
5. Beagle
Image: LILI SAMS/MASHABLE
6. French Bulldog
Image: LILI SAMS/MASHABLE
7. Poodle
Image: LILI SAMS/MASHABLE
8. Rottweiler
Image: LILI SAMS/MASHABLE
9. Yorkshire Terrier
Image: LILI SAMS/MASHABLE
10. Boxer
Image: LILI SAMS/MASHABLE
For 26 consecutive years, the friendly labrador retriever has taken the top spot in the AKC's rankings.
Gina DiNardo, Vice President of the AKC, says the breed's been a mainstay on the list for its sociable nature and ease of training.
"The lab fits well for a lot of different people and a lot of different environments," she says.
While larger breeds dominate this year's top ranking, smaller breeds like the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, the Maltese and the Shih Tzu have declined in popularity.
"There's a little bit of a trend of people interested in owning larger breeds," DiNardo says. "I think that some people want them for protection; some people like to have a big dog in their household when they're home alone."
She also thinks the changing economy might allow for more pet owners to provide for larger breeds.
In keeping with the big dog trend, DiNardo says the biggest surprise on this year's list is the Rottweiler's increasing popularity.
"They're naturally protective and that scares people sometimes, but they were bred to protect their families," she says. "A well-socialized, well-trained Rottweiler makes an excellent family pet."
