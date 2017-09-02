Top 4 playoff teams set for National Rugby League playoffs

SYDNEY (AP) — The top four playoff teams in Australia's National Rugby League were determined Saturday when the Sydney Roosters came from 10 points behind with 20 minutes remaining to beat the Gold Coast Titans 20-16 on the final weekend of regular-season play.

Michael Gordon's 70th-minute try led the comeback as the Roosters finished in second place and gained home-field advantage next weekend against Brisbane in the first round of the playoffs.

Melbourne, which clinched first place and the minor premiership two weeks ago, will host fourth-place Parramatta in the first round.

Under the league's second-chance playoff system, the top four teams play each other in the first round. The winning teams advance direct to the semifinals two weeks later, the losers to a second-round match against the winning teams from elimination games involving the fifth through eighth-place finishers.

Ahead of later matches this weekend, the teams fifth through eighth were defending champions Cronulla, Penrith, North Queensland and Manly.

St. George Illawarra, currently in ninth place, could have a chance to move into the top eight and force Penrith, North Queensland or Manly out of the playoffs when the Dragons play the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday.

In earlier 26th-round weekend matches, Parramatta defeated South Sydney 22-16 and Brisbane scored three unanswered first-half tries to beat North Queensland 20-10.