Top 2024 Hillsborough grads plot path ahead for Florida amid rampant growth

The explosion of growth in Florida since World War II has continually vexed planners, business leaders, environmentalists and elected officials in a state that’s more susceptible to the elements than just about anywhere else in the U.S.

Mix in the rising seas and temperatures brought on by climate change, and the Sunshine State’s days of growth appear limited.

And yet, new residents keep arriving.

Hillsborough County’s top high school seniors weighed in on the following question, which will be sure to play out in their lifetime:

In 2022, Florida was the fastest-growing state in the nation. The state remains on track to experience significant population growth. How should Florida protect its natural resources, such as wilderness and other open spaces, as it welcomes newcomers?

Only those at the top 3% of their class were asked to write a 250-word essay in response to the question as part of the annual R.F. “Red” Pittman Tribune Scholars program, named for a publisher of the former Tampa Tribune newspaper and now sponsored by the Tampa Bay Times.

The judges this year were Stephen Lambert, English professor and quality enhancement plan director at Hillsborough Community College; Yuly Restrepo, assistant professor of English at the University of Tampa; and Jim Verhulst, deputy editor of editorials for the Tampa Bay Times.

They chose from 152 entries.

Each winner received a scholarship for $1,500. They are Reagan Miller, Academy of the Holy Names; Olivia Rivadulla, Sickles High School; and Adam Tahiri, Alonso High School.

Reagan Miller, Academy of the Holy Names

Reagan plans to attend the University of Notre Dame to pursue a degree in finance, with a minor in music.

Honeymoon Island State Park is quiet and serene in the early morning; a few families are sprinkled across the beach, and the osprey and seagulls are my only company.

But by midday, flocks of people fill Honeymoon’s beaches, setting up camp in the sand, while even more are waiting in cars backed up along the Dunedin Causeway.

The daily throngs of visitors — who come in at risk of dragging noise pollution or leaving behind their trash — could easily cause sustained damage to this beautiful beach.

Thankfully, Honeymoon Island’s status as a state park is its superpower, providing balance and protection so that its visitors recreate while respecting the vulnerable ecosystem on its shores.

Honeymoon Island has a long and storied history, from its beginnings as a quaint vacation spot to an amphibious vehicle testing site for the Department of Defense in World War II. Its graduation to a state park happened only because a developer’s renovation plans in the 1960s fell through.

Today, additional resources like natural trails, a nature museum, and bird observation decks educate visitors on Honeymoon Island’s unique ecosystem and the importance of conservation efforts.

As our Florida economy continues to see unprecedented population growth and increased residential and commercial development, it is imperative that our state government plans deliberately to invest in recreation-focused conservation lands.

Florida’s Division of State Lands is responsible for this type of development; their role in creating ecotourism opportunities among these lands will be the answer to balancing state conservation and Florida’s booming economy in a mutually beneficial way.

With more people filling up Florida’s beaches, we must make it a priority to encourage state government to invest in conservation land and protect our vulnerable ecosystem by creating more ecotourism gems as engaging as my favorite shell-filled beaches on Honeymoon Island.

Olivia Rivadulla, Sickles High School

Olivia plans to attend the University of Florida to pursue a degree in industrial and systems engineering.

As the population grows in Florida, it becomes essential to adopt sustainable land use practices that will ensure environmental preservation while accommodating a growing population.

One approach to help protect natural resources could be to financially incentivize homeowners to utilize native plant and grass species in their landscape by raising the Homestead exemption by $25,000. This would significantly benefit water management and native wildlife conservation, fostering a more ecologically balanced environment.

This Homestead exemption adjustment would enhance Florida’s water management initiatives. Native plants demand less water than non-native species because they are adapted to Florida’s climate. This would reduce long-term irrigation requirements, mitigating water-related challenges in Florida.

By promoting the use of native plants through financial incentives, Florida can take a step toward sustainable water management practices.

Furthermore, native plant species offer benefits by supporting local wildlife populations. Native plants are a crucial source of food, shelter, and habitat connectivity for various native species.

By creating a network of native vegetation, Florida can increase biodiversity and combat the negative effects of urbanization on native wildlife. As urban areas expand, natural habitats diminish, posing significant threats to the survival of many species.

However, incorporating native plants into urban landscapes provides vital refuges for some wildlife, enabling them to coexist with a growing population.

In conclusion, incentivizing homeowners to adopt native plant species represents a proactive and effective approach to promoting sustainable land use practices by contributing to water and biodiversity conservation.

As Florida continues to confront the challenges posed by population growth and urbanization, initiatives like these are crucial for ensuring a sustainable future for the state’s environment and its inhabitants.

Adam Tahiri, Alonso High School

Adam plans to attend the University of Florida to pursue a degree in finance.

As Florida blossoms into America’s front-runner in population growth, the balance between embracing its burgeoning populace and safeguarding its rich tapestry of natural wonders becomes paramount.

Imagine Florida as a grand tapestry, each thread representing the delicate interplay between human advancement and the preservation of its natural sanctuaries. To protect this masterpiece, Florida must adopt a multifaceted approach.

First, envision urban planning not as a constraint but as an opportunity to weave green spaces into the urban fabric, promoting biodiversity even within city limits. Florida can pioneer the development of eco-cities, where green roofs, urban gardens, and verdant parks become as iconic as its beaches and theme parks.

Next, the state should champion innovative conservation financing mechanisms. Why not introduce a “Nature Bond”? Similar to war bonds, these could mobilize public investment in conservation projects, turning every Floridian into a steward of their state’s natural beauty. The funds raised could restore wetlands, conserve endangered habitats, and maintain public lands.

Education plays a crucial role, too. Florida’s schools can integrate environmental stewardship into their curricula, cultivating a generation that values sustainability as much as innovation. Imagine school projects that partner with local conservation efforts, turning theoretical knowledge into tangible action. Lastly, Florida should leverage technology to monitor and manage its natural resources efficiently. Drones and AI can track environmental changes, predict impacts of urban expansion, and guide policy decisions, ensuring that growth and conservation go hand in hand.

As Florida stands at this crossroads, the path it chooses can serve as a blueprint for harmonizing human and natural coexistence. By intertwining innovation with tradition, and development with conservation, Florida can ensure that its growth enriches both its people and the planet.