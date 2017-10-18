    Top 20 finishers in this year's Iditarod

    The Associated Press

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Here are the top 20 finishers in this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Iditarod officials said several dogs on a team tested positive for a prohibited drug, but officials are not identifying the team, saying they likely could not prove legally prove intent on the affected musher's part. Only the first 20 teams are tested in Nome, where the finish line is located.

    1 Mitch Seavey, Seward, Alaska

    2 Dallas Seavey, Willow, Alaska

    3 Nicolas Petit, Girdwood, Alaska

    4 Joar Leifseth Ulsom, Mo i Rana, Norway

    5 Jessie Royer, Fairbanks, Alaska

    6 Wade Marrs, Willow, Alaska

    7 Ray Redington Jr., Wasilla, Alaska

    8 Aliy Zirkle, Two Rivers, Alaska

    9 Peter Kaiser, Bethel, Alaska

    10 Paul Gebhardt, Kasilof, Alaska

    11 Jeff King, Denali, Alaska

    12 Ramey Smyth, Willow, Alaska

    13 Michelle Phillips, Tagish, Yukon Territory, Canada

    14 Ryan Redington, Wasilla, Alaska

    15 Hans Gatt, Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada

    16 Ralph Johannessen, Dagali, Norway

    17 Ken Anderson, Fairbanks, Alaska

    18 John Baker, Kotzebue, Alaska

    19 Katherine Keith, Kotzebue, Alaska

    20 Linwood Fiedler, Willow, Alaska