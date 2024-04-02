Top 100: Which car brands bear the most low digit black-and-white plates in Delaware?
It was a question that piqued the interest of Delaware black-and-white, low-digit tag guru Jordan Irazabal.
A reader of his website (theDelaware3000.org) asked if he knew the breakdown of what makes of vehicles bear the lowest digit (and most valuable) tags in the state.
Irazabal, a tag collector on a quest to collect photographs the lowest 3,000 digit plates, decided to raid his archives and examine his photographs of tags 4 to 100 to crunch some numbers and deliver an answer.
The top three tags are used by the state's top in-office officials ― No. 1 belongs to the Delaware governor, No. 2 to the lieutenant governor and No. 3 to the secretary of state ― so Irazabal focused on the 97 privately owned tags.
In Delaware, these rare low-digit tags often are passed down from family member to family member. They drip with prestige and are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars through private sale and auction.
You may assume the vehicles toting a black-and-white Nos. 100 and lower are all luxury cars, but that's not necessarily the case.
Top 10 vehicle makes with low-digit tags Nos. 100 and below
Here are the car brands for most coveted low-digit tags in the state, based on the most recent photographs either taken by Irazabal or contributors to his website, which has a sister page on Facebook (@thedelaware3000).
12: Mercedes-Benz
12: Cadillac
8: Chevrolet
7: Range Rover
6: Lincoln
5: Bentley
5: BMW
5: Ford
5: Porsche
4: Jaguar
Bottom 19 vehicle makes with low-digit tags Nos. 100 and below
And here are the brands that round out the top 100.
3: Audi
3: GMC
3: Toyota
3: Volvo
2: Jeep
1: Buick
1: Chrysler
1: Dodge
1: Genesis
1: Honda
1: International
1: Kia
1: Lexus
1: Lucid
1: Mini
1: Plymouth
1: Stanley
1: Subaru
1: Tesla
List of vehicle makes with low-digit tags Nos. 100 and below from 2018
If you're curious how the makes for the lowest digit license plates in Delaware has changed over the years, here is the list from 2018 from Irazabal 's archives.
19: Mercedes-Benz
12: Cadillac
7: BMW
7: Chevrolet
5: Ford
5: GMC
5: Range Rover
5: Jaguar
3: Bentley
3: Buick
3: Lexus
3: Lincoln
3: Porsche
2: Jeep
2: Audi
2: Honda
2: Subaru
2: Volvo
1: Toyota
1: Saturn
1: Stanley
1: Chrysler
1: International
1: Mini
1: Plymouth
List of vehicle makes with low digit tags Nos. 100 and below from 2013
And here is the list from a decade ago, also from Irazabal's archives.
18: Mercedes-Benz
13: Cadillac
13: Chevrolet
6: Buick
6: Lincoln
5: BMW
4: Ford
3: Honda
3: Jaguar
3: Jeep
3: Lexus
3: Volvo
2: Audi
2: Bentley
2: Chrysler
2: Toyota
1: Mini
1: Plymouth
1: Porsche
1: Range Rover
1: Saturn
1: Stanley
1: Dodge
1: Aston Martin
1: GMC
The lowest digit tags in Delaware, broken down by county
2023: New Castle County (45), Kent County (11) and Sussex County (41)
2018: New Castle County (49), Kent County (11) and Sussex County (37)
2013: New Castle County (50), Kent County (12) and Sussex County (35)
Big dollar tags: one could be worth $1.5 million
When it comes to sales of the much-wanted low digit Delaware tags, the highest recent sale was No. 20 for $410,000 in 2018.
Among the sales of Nos. 4 through 100 from the last 15 years:
$675,000: No. 6 in 2008
$325,000: No. 14 in 2016
$282,000: No. 37 in 2021
$112,000: No. 96 in 2016
So how much could No. 4 go for if it were put up for sale by its owner? Irazabal estimates a cool $1.5 million.
Big dollar: Delaware low-digit tag values
Irazabal's website hosts a regularly updated chart with estimates low-digit tag valuations. Here is the most recent estimations of worth for Nos. 4 to 200000.
4-9: $800,000-$1,500,000
10-29: $500,000-$750,000
30-99: $150,000-$500,000
100-399: $75,000-$130,000
400-999: $40,000-$75,000
1000-1999: $15,000-$22,500
2000-3999: $10,000-$14,000
4000-9999: $5,000-$10,000
10000-19999: $1,500-$2,500
20000-29999: $1,000-$1,500
30000-99999: $500-$1,000
100000-200000: $150-$250
Next major Delaware license plate swap meet
Irazabal's TheDelaware300.org will host its second annual License Plate Swap Meet & Car Corral/Show on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meding's Seafood (3697 Bay Rd., Milford) The rain date is April 13.
Tragedy inspires podcast: After New York Times feature, tales of Black gang underworld by Delaware man gain buzz
Irazabal's wish list: Needs photos of only 20 more plates
Since 2007, Irazabal has been on a quest to photograph the 3,000 lowest digit tags in Delaware and he only needs 20 more to complete his project.
His goal is to document Nos. 1-1000, C1-C1000 (commercial) and PC1-PC1000 (pleasure/commercial) and these ae the ones he still needs.
524
C122
C127
C250
C286
C388
C506
C656
C857
PC65
PC424
PC501
PC502
PC516
PC650
PC708
PC822
PC845
PC861
PC897
You can see photographs of the 2,980 plates he already has documented at thedelaware3000.org/tag-pics.
Have a story idea? Contact Ryan Cormier of Delaware Online/The News Journal at rcormier@delawareonline.com or (302) 324-2863. Follow him on Facebook (@ryancormier) and X (@ryancormier).
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Low digit tag guru Jordan Irazabal digs into his archives for answers