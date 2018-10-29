Top 10 pet Halloween costumes sold on eBay

Picking the perfect Halloween costume for yourself is already a lot of work -- and it can be even more stressful finding an outfit for your pet.

According to the National Retail Foundation, total spending for Halloween is expected to reach $9 billion this year. And of that total, $480 million of that is on our pets. So it's safe to say dressing your pet up is a big deal.

For many pet owners, grabbing a quick hat or one-piece is an easy go-to for pet costumes, but if you want to step outside of the box, eBay has you covered. The company compiled a list of the most 'pawfect' costumes trending on the e-commerce site.



From beloved movie characters to superheroes, these halloween looks are the most-purchased pet costumes on eBay. Take a look at the outfits in the slideshow below:



