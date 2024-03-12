Tools, radio stolen and other reports

Mar. 12—Tools and a radio were reported stolen from an apartment at 2:49 p.m. Monday at 421 1/2 W. College St.

Theft reported

Deputies received a theft report of a power tool with batteries at 4:51 p.m. Monday at 31414 830th Ave. in Ellendale. The theft occurred about a month prior.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:18 p.m. Monday at 272 E. Main St. in Alden.

1 arrested for trespassing

Police arrested Eh Kaw Mu, 18, for trespassing at 12:54 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a male in an entryway smoking drugs in tinfoil at 207 E. Fourth St.

Cast iron stove stolen

A black cast iron stove was reported stolen at 8:55 a.m. Monday at 918 Lincoln Ave. The theft occurred sometime overnight.

Male reported urinating outside house

Police received a report at 3:53 p.m. Monday of a male regularly urinating outside his house on South Newton Avenue.

Bike reported stolen

A red and black motorized pit bike was reported stolen at 5:10 p.m. Monday at 200 E. Third St.

Damage reported to vehicle

Damage was reported to a vehicle at 7:28 p.m. Monday at 501 1/2 Hillhaven Road.