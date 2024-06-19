'They took a lot of smoke': Firefighters pull women from burning RV on I-79 in Erie County

By chance, two volunteer firefighters lacked some key equipment when they were alerted that two women, one paralyzed and in a wheelchair, were trapped inside a burning motor home on Interstate 79 in southern Erie County.

The firefighters rescued the women — even though the two were not wearing their breathing apparatus, or air packs.

The two firefighters are Nick Kulbacki and Steven Amrhein, both of McKean Hose Co.

They had on their fire jackets and gloves and helmets. But they did not have their air packs when they encountered the burning recreational vehicle that had been headed north on I-79 outside of Edinboro late Tuesday morning.

Two volunteer firefighters rescued two women from a recreational vehicle that caught fire on Interstate 79 in southern Erie County on Tuesday. The RV was towed to Dave's Autow on Edinboro Road in Edinboro.

Kulbacki and Amrhein had been in the area patrolling for brush fires. The brush truck carried no air packs because they are not needed for that kind of work, McKean Hose Co. Chief Scott Haywood said.

Kulbacki and Amrhein still faced the fire.

"They took a lot of smoke," he said.

After ICU stay, firefighter is 'home sleeping'

Haywood said Kulbacki worked through the smoke and got both women out by passing them through windows to Amrhein, who was also dealing with the smoke while stationed outside the RV, a Safari Passage.

Smoke inhalation and other concerns sent both firefighters to UPMC Hamot.

Amrhein was released on Tuesday.

Kulbacki was placed in the intensive care unit. He did not stay long.

"He's home sleeping," Haywood said on Wednesday afternoon.

The two women and the RV's driver also went to UPMC Hamot, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Their conditions were not immediately available on Wednesday.

Fire halts trio's trip to the Poconos

Three people were in the RV when it caught fire: the driver, his wife and the other woman, who was a passenger and is the couple's friend, Haywood said.

He said the three were driving from Cranesville in western Erie County to the Poconos in eastern Pennsylvania. He said their RV started smoking after it had gotten back on I-79 north after stopping in Edinboro.

The RV started smoking around 10:45 a.m. and caught fire after the driver pulled over to right shoulder, state police said. The RV was stopped at mile marker 171, in between the Edinboro and McKean exits.

Traffic was halted there for about two hours as firefighters, police and other rescue workers flooded the scene, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Screams poured through the windows, Haywood said: "Help me, help me."

The driver of the RV was using a fire extinguisher on the blaze when Kulbacki and Amrhein arrived, Haywood said.

Kulbacki went inside and pulled one woman out. Then the other. He handed both off to Amrhein.

Fire chief: 'We have to risk our lives'

The RV burned. A mechanical problem is suspected to have started the blaze, state police said.

Fire swept through the interior of a recreational vehicle that burst into flames after it pulled over in the northbound lanes of Interstate 79 in southern Erie County on Tuesday. The RV was towed to Dave's Autow in Edinboro.

The RV now sits outside the garage of Dave's Autow in Edinboro.

It is a charred hulk.

It is also a reminder of the dangers that Kulbacki and Amrhein confronted as they stepped into the fire — with no air packs.

"It is not ideal to go into burning vehicle without your proper air pack, but not a single one of us would not have done that," Haywood said. "That is what we do. We have to risk our lives to save others."

