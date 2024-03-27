'You took a life I can never get back,' mother says to man who pled guilty in son's death

Anguish wracked a mother's face as she told the man who pled guilty to killing her son that she would not forgive him.

"You took a life I can never get back. You still get to live yours even in prison," Tranquilina JohnLewis said. "I don't wish you nothin' bad, and that's from my heart, but I'm not ready to forgive you."

She said she would in due time so she could find peace, but it wouldn't be today.

Antyree Robinson, 26, pled guilty to manslaughter for the shooting death of Aaron Stearns on May 11, 2019, in the 400 block of Roselawn Avenue. Stearns was shot multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Before sentencing, JohnLewis was allowed to speak to the courtroom. Robinson, she said, robbed daughters of their father, and a mother of her son. She said she never got to see Stearns in his final hours, and that she wanted Robinson to carry that burden.

"At the hospital I still couldn't see my son, because he was leaking too much blood," JohnLewis said. "Every day of your life, I want you to see my son."

Judge Juan Picket sentenced Robinson to 30 years. Xavier Hite also was charged in the death, and he also pled guilty to manslaughter.

Both Robinson's and Stearns's families were in the courtroom. The trial had proceeded for roughly two hours. The lead detective and the evidence custodian had taken the stand. During a 15-minute break, Robinson and his father, Anthony Poindexter, spoke. All other people were removed from the courtroom as Robinson spoke with his defense attorney, John Hall Thomas. Robinson pled guilty soon thereafter.

Prosecutor Chris Erny said he was willing to reduce the charges from second-degree murder, which carries a life sentence, to manslaughter.

After the judge sentenced Robinson, Poindexter stood, turned to JohnLewis and apologized.

"I'm sorry," he said walking over. The two hugged, and Robinson was led out of the courtroom.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Mother confronts man who pled guilty to son's death in court