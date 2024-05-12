I took my kids on their first Amtrak. Our $336 roundtrip train to NYC had significant delays, but I'd do it again.

I took my two kids on the Amtrak for the first time to get from Albany to New York City.

Being able to look out the window and walk around during the trip was huge for us.

We faced significant delays on the train, but I'd choose the Amtrak over driving in the future.

My husband and I recently traveled with our two kids from Albany to New York City to visit family.

Although we could've hopped in the car, we decided it was the perfect opportunity for our kids to experience their first Amtrak train ride.

With over 30 routes across the country, Amtrak is probably the best-known train company in the US. In 2023 alone, its trains transported over 28 million passengers.

Here's what it was like taking two young children on a 300-mile round-trip train journey across New York and back — and why I'd choose it over sitting in traffic any day.

We experienced delays right away.

We left Albany an hour later than scheduled. Lauren Harkawik

As we got into the car to leave for the train station, I got a text saying our train was delayed, but that it was unclear how long the delay would be.

We got to the station to find a big crowd and learned that the train scheduled before ours hadn't even left yet.

I immediately worried that my first train trip with the kids would be a travel nightmare. I was surprised and relieved to find that the staff was professional and forthcoming with information.

We passed the time exploring the station and buying snacks and were en route exactly an hour late.

Once we boarded and set off, my kids loved looking out the window.

Watching the landscapes pass by was a highlight. Lauren Harkawik

The trip from Albany to NYC features views of rivers and small towns along the way.

The kids loved looking out the window and pointing things out to each other. It served as entertainment and helped pass the time.

Being able to move around was a big help.

My little one was able to stretch out to sleep. Lauren Harkawik

Our Amtrak train featured a few four-seater sections, where pairs of seats faced one another. This gave my kids an area to stand up and wiggle around in, which really helped them stay comfortable.

Plus, my little one was small enough that she could stretch out and get comfortable when she needed a rest.

In the car, we would've had to stop for plenty of bathroom breaks, especially for our recently potty-trained 3-year-old.

Luckily there was a bathroom on the train, which was a huge benefit. Walking there and back was a nice way to break up the trip.

The kids felt totally welcome on the train.

Everyone in our car was nice and welcoming. Lauren Harkawik

My kids were pretty well-behaved on the trip, but you never know what it's going to be like traveling with little ones.

Surprisingly, I didn't worry once that they were being too disruptive just by existing — the way I've felt on planes before.

Our fellow passengers were kind to my kids, too. One even shared some snacks with them.

We didn’t arrive at our destination with the usual “stuck in the car” energy.

We hopped right on the subway after getting off the Amtrak. Lauren Harkawik

When we have a long drive, there's always a period after the trip where my kids are full of built-up, restless energy from being cooped up.

Arriving in the city on the train was very different. Everyone was energetic and happy, and we got right on the NYC subway without any outbursts.

We experienced significant delays in both directions, but I’d still do the train again.

We got delayed on the way home too, but we made the best of it. Lauren Harkawik

When it was time to return to Albany, we also had about an hour's delay. Although delays in both directions led to some unpredictability, so does traffic on road trips.

Overall, the train's benefits outweighed its unpredictability. We'll definitely take the Amtrak again.

Read the original article on Business Insider