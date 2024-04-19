“They took my boy”: Mother searching for answers just days after son was killed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A mother is mourning the loss of her son and searching for answers just days after he was killed.

Marquez Williams died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road on Memorial Parkway near Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville.

Lavonda Williams says her world will never be the same after losing her son Marquez. It’s an emotional time for her family, and they’re pleading with the public to help find who’s responsible.

“When something happens to a family member as close, it just feels like you won’t make it another day,” Lavonda told News 19.

Marquez is being remembered as a kind-hearted soul.

“The love that he had for family, friends, he loved everybody,” his mother said. “He would give you his last, he was nice, smart, and intelligent since he was a young child.”

Lavonda says someone took her aspiring recording artist from her family way too soon. Using their musical talents, both he and his brother Deon had dreams of making it big.

“The songs that he sung, they touched your heart,” she explained.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says the driver of a vehicle hit Marquez and never stopped. His mother explained how hurtful it was knowing that the driver kept going.

“My child was hit out there by someone that didn’t care, didn’t look back, and did not stop and had no care who this boy was, he was someone special,” Lavonda said.

Lavonda says she’s leaning on faith and family just to get through the day. Her sister Mellisa Moore is remembering her nephew for his positivity.

“Marquez was an awesome young man, very polite, and very respectable with manners,” Moore said. “His mom brought them up in church, you could not ask for a better child.”

The family says they were a close-knit bunch who always stuck together.

Lavonda last spoke with her son on Sunday and with her emotions still so raw, she can’t bring herself to drive in the area where Marquez was killed.

“To think that was the last place my son was alive, I can’t go that way right now,” she said. “Eventually I will because that’s the place they left him and it hurts.”

She also had a message for the person who took her son’s life. “I forgive you, just come and give us peace, we won’t hold no grudges,” Lavonda said.

Due to the ongoing investigation, HPD tells News 19 that the car involved will not be identified at this time. According to his family, Marquez was finalizing a life insurance plan, but didn’t complete the paperwork. The link to help the family cover funeral expenses can be found here.

The family is urging anyone with information to call HPD at 256-427-7020.

