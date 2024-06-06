Tooele hazmat worker found dead after family member went to pick him up from work

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A man was found dead in Tooele on Wednesday afternoon after emergency services received a call about cardiac arrest.

The man was found by a family member who went to pick him up from work, officials said. That relative called emergency services just after 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon about the man’s cardiac arrest.

That family member continued to perform CPR until the fire department arrived at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead after emergency personnel arrived, officials said.

John Smith with the North Tooele Fire District told ABC4.com that the man worked for a company that handles hazardous materials, so hazmat crews responded to the scene.

Officials said it is not clear if the man’s heart attack was caused by the hazardous materials he worked with. Smith said that initial investigations revealed there were no obvious signs that led officials to believe hazardous materials were a factor.

The identity of the man will not be released until family members have been contacted. The investigation by the Medical Examiner is pending.

There is no further information at this time.

