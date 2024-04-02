How late is too late to vote on Royals, Chiefs stadiums? Jackson County Election Day 2024

If you’re rushing to the polls today, here is what you need to know before voting.

In Jackson County, the much-discussed Royals and Chiefs stadium tax question will be on the ballot. Area residents will also decide on school board and city council members, depending on their municipality.

Read on for last-minute voting information:

When is election day?

Election Day is Tuesday, April 2. Missouri voters will go to the polls in Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass counties .

When are the polls open?

On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How late is too late to get in line?

If you are in line at 7 p.m., you can vote.

Where do I vote?

Find your polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

What ID do I need to vote?

Registered Missouri voters will need a government-issued photo ID to vote. Accepted forms of photo ID for Missouri include:

A non-expired Missouri driver’s license or a state ID

A non-expired military ID, including a veteran ID card

A U.S. passport or another form of photo ID issued by the U.S. government or the state of Missouri that has not expired

What’s on the ballot?

Find the sample ballot for your area below:

Have more questions about elections in the Kansas City area? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.