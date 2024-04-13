'Too Rich': Eric Swalwell Clowns Mike Johnson, Trump Over 'Election Integrity' Talk

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) mocked House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and former President Donald Trump after the pair remarked on “election integrity” in the U.S. on Friday.

The two Republicans, in a joint press conference from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, raised concerns about elections and pushed a bill banning noncitizens from voting. There is virtually no evidence of noncitizen voting and it’s illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections.

Swalwell told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that it’s “too rich” to hear “election integrity” talk come from the former president — who has falsely claimed that he won the 2020 election — as well as the House speaker — one of 147 Republicans that voted to overturn the results of the election.

“That’s like having to listen to a lecture by Bonnie and Clyde on bank security,” Swalwell said.

“I mean, it’s absurd considering what they did in the 2020 election to try and overturn it.”

Swalwell: It's too rich that Donald Trump and Mike Johnson are talking to us about election integrity. That's like having to listen to a lecture by Bonnie and Clyde on bank security. I mean, it's absurd considering what they did in the 2020 election to try and overturn it. pic.twitter.com/V1NrMxjlvP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2024

Johnson, on Friday, announced that House Republicans were introducing a bill that would require proof of citizenship to vote before claiming that noncitizens could cast “100s of thousands of votes” in the election if one out of every 100 noncitizens in the U.S. voted.

“Well, it’s already illegal for noncitizens to vote,” Swalwell noted.

“And so, they’re going after something that is already illegal and by the way, it’s not a thing.”

Swalwell: It's already illegal for non-citizens to vote. They're going after something that is already illegal. It's not a thing. Something that is a thing is that Ukraine is on the ropes and there's bipartisan support in the congress to give them the aid they need… pic.twitter.com/reuW9twL1Z — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2024

